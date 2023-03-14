This time, five adventurous teams of two will be embarking on a 16,000 kilometre journey from one side of Canada to the other. Starting off in Vancouver and ending in St John's, Newfoundland, it will take the brave pairs across six time zones.

A new season of Race Across the World will be back on our screens very soon, after the show went on a three year hiatus during the COVID pandemic.

The five teams are banned from flying and won’t be able to use anything like credit cards, mobile phones or the internet. Instead, they will be given a lump sum of cash equivalent to their airfare and sent on their way.

They will have to use their own ingenuity in order to work out the fastest route across Canada while reaching each checkpoint — and if they run out of money, they will have to earn more (as we see in the Race Across the World trailer, that might mean having to clean some toilets). The speediest couple will be rewarded with a £20,000 cash prize, so the stakes are high.

So, who will be taking part this time around? Each pair knows each other pretty well indeed, whether that’s through family ties, friendship or marriage, meaning that they should (at least in theory) be able to work together well to take on this challenge.

Here’s what we know so far about this year’s Race Across the World contestants.

Race Across the World 2023 cast

Cathie and Tricia

Tricia and Cathie on Race Across the World season 3. BBC/ Studio Lambert

Relationship: Best friends

From: South Wales and Devon

Jobs: Company director, local pharmacy and bank clerk

Best friends Cathie, 49, and Tricia, 48, are looking forward to doing something "a little bonkers!"

Cathie said: "Initially, when Trish asked me if I fancied doing something completely bonkers, I said ‘yYs! That sounds great.' I love to travel but it was very much as a support to Trish.

"As time has gone on and we've got further and further into the process, it's become much more about me having a break from being something to everybody, and just having some time to be selfish and do what I want to do. The timing is fantastic for me, my children have both left home now and don’t need me 24 hours a day anymore."

Tricia added: "Firstly, [I'm here] because I like doing bonkers things. But for me, it's to prove to myself that with my sight loss I can still do stuff and that I'm not 'sight loss Tricia', I'm Tricia with sight loss – because a lot of people do label you."

Kevin and Claudia

Claudia and Kevin on Race Across the World season 3. BBC / Studio Lambert

Relationship: Father and daughter

From: Southampton

Jobs: Marine canopy maker, product development and buying

Asked why they decided to take part in the globetrotting series, Claudia, 27, said: "I am looking for some adventure, a reason to explore and develop our relationship. An excuse to get closer to Dad, spend some time together and hopefully create some incredible memories."

Kevin, 53, added: "I think we've both had bizarre lives, we've done a bit of travelling. It all got a bit calm so when you start seeing a programme like Race Across the World, you think, ‘Oh, my God, this is exactly what we need.’ But at the time, it's an application form you fill out and you think there’s maybe 14 million to one odds. You never think it will happen to you."

Ladi and Monique

Monique and Ladi on Race Across the World season 3. BBC / Studio Lambert

Relationship: Father and daughter

From: Essex and East London

Jobs: Sport and physical activity professional, consultancy and event manager

Speaking of how they got onto the show, Monique, 25, said: "So, I stumbled across the series and said to Dad that I reckon we can do this and it sort of just happened. My main motivations are because I love travelling, but on a holiday. So, I don't actually travel, I've never owned a backpack, don't do the whole camping thing, that's not me.

"I want to challenge myself to be able to experience countries in a way that I probably never would unless it was a show like this. And who better to go with than my dad, because I feel like I need someone who's older, wiser and knows more about the world than I do."

Ladi, 52, added: "I fully appreciate that answer: older, wiser, knows more about the world. I think for me, the motivation for doing this show is that I'm going to spend quality time with my daughter that I will probably never ever get again. Yes, she's my daughter, and she's always around, she's my princess, but she's entering into her own adulthood in a way.

"So, this is probably going to be the last time ever that we're going to be like this. I need to explain to her life and everything that goes with it. So, it was a great opportunity to do that."

Marc and Michael

Marc and Michael on Race Across the World season 3. BBC / Studio Lambert

Relationship: Brothers

From: Tamworth and West Midlands

Jobs: Lift operator, manager in children’s services

Brothers Marc, 36, and Michael, 34, are hoping to form a closer bond while backpacking around Canada.

"I want to take part in it with Marc because we’ll get an opportunity to build a better relationship," Michael said. "It's a unique chance to have protected time out of our individual lives, do something together and share some incredible experiences. I know it sounds a bit corny, but it is a once in a lifetime trip.

"It will not only help our relationship but will also really benefit us moving forward with our lives. It’s something we want to do together, but we've also got our own individual reasons. I feel really fortunate to be able to develop myself a bit more and put some skills to the test."

Marc added: "I'd say probably more of the same. But also, it's a chance to have one more adventure. I'm at a stage where I'm ready to settle down, but I also want to travel."

Zainib and Mobeen

Zainib and Mobeen on Race Across the World season 3. BBC / Studio Lambert

Relationship: Married couple

From: Manchester

Jobs: Psychiatrist and trauma orthopedic surgeon, trainee registrar

Asked why they decided to sign up for the show, Zainib, 32, explained: "I think there's personal reasons, individually, and there's a collective reason for both of us.

"I think the both of us have always spoken about wanting to get a sense of adventure, wanting to go out there and do something that's out of the ordinary, but then we very gradually and sort of almost insidiously slipped into this life of nine to five, working and then coming home and that sense of adventure was completely gone."

She added: "Then COVID happened, and it just feels like all we've been doing is working and watching TV. So, for us, it’s needing that sense of adventure again, we need to go back to the things that ignite our excitement. We're in our early 30s and we are living like we are in our 80s to be honest. We just want to do something that's not your usual."

Mobeen, 31, added: "It’s an amazing opportunity to switch off from life, which can sometimes seem to become a bit mundane, which it probably has been and the pandemic added to that. This is just one of those opportunities that doesn’t come around very often. We are very grateful to be sat here about to do this crazy journey."

Race Across the World season 3 will start on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 22nd March at 9pm.

Previous season are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

