Starting off in Vancouver, the couples will have to find their way to St John's, Newfoundland without flying, using mobile phones or the internet – and the speediest team will take home a £20,000 cash prize.

Five pairs are about to take part in a 16,000 kilometre trek across Canada, as Race Across the World returns for 2023.

Taking part this year are best friend duo Cathie and Tricia, who are looking forward to doing something "a little bonkers". But who exactly are they?

As season 3 kicks off, here's everything you need to know about Race Across the World 2023 cast members Cathie and Tricia.

Who are Cathie and Tricia?

Tricia and Cathie on Race Across the World season 3. BBC/ Studio Lambert

Relationship: Best friends

From: South Wales and Devon

Jobs: Company director, local pharmacy and bank clerk

Cathie, 49, and Tricia, 48, are best friends from South Wales and Devon who regularly take part in challenges together.

Speaking about their decision to travel together, Cathie gushed: "I can't imagine doing it with anybody else. We do lots of challenges together. Even when we were younger, she was always getting me into trouble by getting me to do mad things that I would never have thought of doing on my own."

Tricia added: "We've done a lot of crazy stuff together. I think because we know each other inside and out. We just had to look at each other the other day and both knew exactly what we were thinking. Cathie is just fun, but also sensible, she's got brains but can also be a bit bonkers."

Why did Cathie and Tricia want to take part in Race Across the World?

Best friends Cathie and Tricia say they love travelling and fancied doing something "bonkers".

"Initially, when Trish asked me if I fancied doing something completely bonkers, I said ‘Yes! That sounds great,'" Cathie revealed.

"I love to travel but it was very much as a support to Trish. As time has gone on and we've got further and further into the process, it's become much more about me having a break from being something to everybody, and just having some time to be selfish and do what I want to do. The timing is fantastic for me, my children have both left home now and don’t need me 24 hours a day anymore."

Similarly, Tricia is excited to do something out of the ordinary, but also wants to show that she's more than her disability.

She explained: "Firstly, because I like doing bonkers things. But for me, it's to prove to myself that with my sight loss I can still do stuff and that I'm not 'sight loss Tricia', I'm Tricia, with sight loss – because a lot of people do label you. I also want to get it out there that people that have got sight loss can still do whatever they want to do, obviously, apart from driving.

"So, for me, it's proving to myself that I can do it, getting some of ‘me’ back and trying to get that confidence back. I wouldn't want to do it with anybody but Cathie because she's the tonic to my gin."

When does Race Across the World 2023 start?

Race Across the World 2023 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 22nd March at 9pm, with the new contestants heading to Canada for this year's race.

At the end of the season, the fastest couple will be awarded a £20,000 cash prize.

Race Across the World season 3 will start on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 22nd March at 9pm.

Previous season are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

