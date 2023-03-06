The gripping reality contest sees five intrepid teams racing to complete an epic journey, hoping to win a £20,000 cash prize.

The wait is very nearly over. After spending three years off our screens due to the pandemic, BBC's Race Across the World is finally back with a third season.

This time around, they will be trekking across Canada — and as ever, flying is out of the question and phones are banned, meaning that the contestants will have to get seriously creative when they’re planning their trip.

Luxury travel, this certainly is not — but it definitely makes for brilliant viewing.

Before the much-anticipated new season lands on our screens, here’s everything you need to know about Race Across the World season 3, which is moving from BBC Two to BBC One for the next competition.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Race Across the World season 2 contestants. BBC/Studio Lambert/Adam Wiseman

The BBC is yet to confirm an exact start date for the latest edition of Race Across the World, but we do know that it will land on our screens this spring — and given that a trailer has already been released for the third season, we should have too much longer to wait.

And after a three year interlude between seasons 2 and 3, surely we can sit it out a few weeks?

Race Across the World season 3 line-up

Five teams of racers will be taking part in the competition, and this time the pairs include siblings, father and daughters, best pals and one husband and wife duo.

The new season will introduce us to:

Cathie and Tricia (best friends)

Kevin and Claudia (father and daughter)

Ladi and Monique (father and daughter)

Marc and Michael (siblings)

Zainib and Mobeen (married couple)

How does Race Across the World work?

Winners Elaine and Tony from season 1 of Race Across the World.

In each season, contestants traverse thousands of kilometres, sometimes across countries and even continents, from a starting point to a finish line. The first instalment of the series kicked off in London and finished in Singapore, while the second began at Chapultepec Castle in Mexico City and ended in Ushuaia in Argentina, the southernmost city in the world.

Sounds simple, right? Well, there are a few major catches. The pairs must race each other to a series of checkpoints — so they can't just travel from the start straight to the finish — are not allowed to travel by air.

They also can’t use modern essentials like mobile phones, credit cards or the internet. Instead, they are given a lump sum of cash (the equivalent to a one-way air fare) at the start of their journey – and if they run out or need more, they will have to earn some themselves. In order to succeed, they must think outside the box.

More like this

Retired PE teachers Elaine and Tony emerged victorious in season 1, with Emon and Jamiul then taking the prize money in the second season.

Race Across the World 2023 location

In season 3, contestants will start off in Vancouver and aim to end up in St John’s, Newfoundland, North America’s easternmost city.

The 16,000 kilometre journey will take them across six time zones, and for the first time, the teams will be presented with bear spray before setting off on their trek.

Race Across the World trailer

The first teaser trailer for the new season was released earlier this month and gave us our first glimpse at the "five pairs of ordinary Brits" who will be racing to complete this epic journey across Canada.

The short video shows the contestants running through towns, traversing rocky terrain, canoeing across a lake and jumping in the snow — as well as cleaning toilets (presumably in order to make some extra cash). As narrator John Hannah puts it, "It's no holiday."

Race Across the World season 3 is coming to BBC One later this year. Previous season are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.