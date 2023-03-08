The reality show – which sees five teams of two racing to complete an epic journey – will begin on BBC One on Wednesday 22nd March, with actor John Hannah once again serving as narrator.

The BBC has confirmed the start date for the third season of Race Across the World – which is finally returning to our screens three years after its previous run.

The show originally aired for two well-received seasons in 2019 and 2020 respectively, but further runs were put on hold after lockdown travel restrictions made filming impossible.

But now the show is back with five new pairings, including two father and daughter teams, one set of best friends, a married couple, and a pair of siblings – each of whom will do battle to get their hands on the £20,000 prize.

This third run won't be quite as globetrotting as previous seasons of the show, with the entire journey set to take place in Canada, as the contestants are tasked with getting from Vancouver in British Columbia to St John's in Newfoundland and Labrador.

However that journey will still see them cover 16,000 kilometers across six time zones, and in a sign of the danger that awaits them, each team will be presented with bear spray at the start of their trip.

Meanwhile, as with the earlier instalments, some strict ground rules will be in place: air travel, mobile phones, credit cards, and the internet are all banned for the duration of their adventure.

According to the BBC, the first episode will see the teams navigate their way north to Tlell on the island of Haida Gwaii – for 200 years known as the Queen Charlotte Islands but now back in the hands of the indigenous Haida People.

Race Across the World season 3 starts on Wednesday 22nd March at 9pm on BBC One. Previous season are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

