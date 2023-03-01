Narrated by The Last of Us 's John Hannah, season 3 will see 10 contestants race from one side of Canada to the other with "no phones, no flights, no luxuries and no plan" in the hopes of winning £20,000.

After three years off our screens, Race Across the World is finally back with its long-awaited third season – and this time, five teams are trekking across bear-infested Canada.

The BBC has teased the new episodes in a teaser trailer, giving fans a first look at the Canadian adventures to come from the BBC One show.

From running through parks and diving half-naked into snow, to dog-sledding and cleaning toilets, the contestants experience highs and lows in the minute-long clip and with the pressure on to get to their next checkpoint, we see one pairing become emotional as a contestant tearfully says: "I don't want to do this."

The trailer also shows the Brits getting to know locals as they enlist their help on their journey, with one contestant jokingly asking a stranger: "Are your dogs friendly? Are you going to kill us?"

Unlike previous seasons, this year's contestants are given bear spray before starting their trek, with one contestant saying: "Bear spray? Do you just spray it on you like aftershave?"

In September last year, the BBC confirmed that Race Across the World would be back for season 3 after COVID forced it into hiatus, with Vancouver being the contestants' starting point and St John's, Newfoundland being the final destination.

In the last season, the contestants were tasked with making it to Singapore from London, with Emon and Jamiul emerging as the 2020 winners.

Race Across the World season 3 is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

