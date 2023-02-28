The reality series became a sleeper hit late last year, following 22 contestants as they completed a series of challenges while trying to root out the traitors hiding in plain sight.

The UK edition of the show, hosted by Strictly Come Dancing's Claudia Winkleman, was recently renewed for a second season, although some fans have been worried that producers could tweak the format.

This follows the recent addition of The Traitors (US) to BBC iPlayer, where the players are a mix of ordinary people and celebrities, with viewers left divided on whether this was an upgrade or a flaw.

The Traitors UK. BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Llara Plaza

The BBC has now confirmed to RadioTimes.com that The Traitors season 2 (UK) will not feature any celebrity contestants, sticking instead to the formula that proved so popular the first time around.

The reality series was praised for assembling a diverse line-up packed with memorable personalities, which led to some truly jaw-dropping confrontations as well as plenty of genuine friendships.

Recently, finalists Wilfred and Hannah reunited to announce a board game based on the series.

Though the US and UK editions of The Traitors retain a key difference in how they select their contestants, the shows still have plenty in common, including being filmed in the very same Scottish castle.

Actor Alan Cumming fronts the American version, adopting a similarly mischievous persona to Winkleman.

There's no word yet on when The Traitors season 2 will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer, but the broadcaster is currently accepting applications from those brave enough to take on the challenge themselves.

Late last year, the producers of The Traitors (UK) played down talk of a celebrity spin-off, but named Rylan Clark, Kathy Burke and Russell T Davies as fantasy choices to take part (via Metro).

