That's right, two months after the first season ended with a shocking betrayal and a huge revelation for the Faithfuls, the hit gameshow which engrossed the nation has been renewed for a second outing.

Put on your cloak and head to to the tower because it's time: The Traitors is officially returning.

The new season will once again see Claudia Winkleman at the helm, with a new group of 22 contestants entering the castle to take on the ultimate game of trust and treachery in the hopes of winning £120,000.

Winkleman said: "I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately."

Meanwhile, Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: "Last year’s ambitious and binge-able hit The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman is coming back with the brilliant team at Studio Lambert set to bring viewers another magnificent series full of drama and suspense.

"We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for the Traitors and Faithfuls."

In a video posted to Twitter, Winkleman also encouraged potential contestants to apply, asking: "Can you spot a liar? Could you betray those around you? How would you fare at the round table?" You can apply via the BBC Take Part page here.

The series has now had 34 million views on BBC iPlayer, making it the biggest new entertainment launch for the BBC in two years.

The last season ended with Traitor Wilf finally being outed, with fellow Traitor Kieran giving the Faithfuls a "parting gift" hinting at Wilf's deception.

Wilf said of Kieran's actions: "If I won, I probably couldn't have dealt with that guilt and probably wouldn't have been able to be friends and they probably might have seen me in a different [light], do you know what I mean? If anything, he [Kieran] saved me, man."

This meant the remaining Faithfuls — Aaron, Hannah and Meryl — split the money between them, with Hannah advising that future contestants shouldn't go in with "a game plan because it changes every day" and saying that they should "always be open to your best mate being a Traitor".

The series was followed by a US version of the format hosted by Alan Cumming, which dropped on BBC iPlayer in January 2023. The end of that series saw Traitor Cirie Fields walk away with the money, causing shockwaves amongst the group.

The Traitors UK and The Traitors US are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

