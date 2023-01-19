Hosted by Alan Cumming, The Traitors US saw a mix of celebrity and civilian contestants enter the same Scottish castle , where the designated Faithfuls were tasked with weeding out the pesky Traitors before being banished themselves.

The UK couldn't get enough of The Traitors – the reality competition hosted by Claudia Winkleman in the Scottish Highlands – so it wasn't long until our cousins across the pond put their own spin on the hit show and luckily for the format's super-fans, it landed on BBC iPlayer this month.

Featuring drama, back-stabbing and one contestant's mysterious exit, The Traitors US has proven to be just as captivating as its British counterpart – but who won the 10-parter?

Here's everything you need to know about the winner of The Traitors US 2023.

Who won The Traitors US?

Cirie Fields in The Traitors. Peacock

After 10 incredibly dramatic episodes, The Traitors US was won by Cirie Fields – the last remaining Traitor in the game.

The reality star, who has taken part in three seasons of Survivor, made it to the final episode with music services director Andie Vanacore, political analyst Quentin Jiles and The Bachelorette star Arie Luyendyk Jr (who had been converted from a Faithful to a Traitor later in the competition).

The finalists made it to the last banishment stage, where they had to choose whether to end the game in the belief that there were no more Traitors in the group, or kick one more player out of the group.

While Arie, Quentin and Andie chose to end the game, Cirie – one of the few remaining Traitors – decided to continue the game. She chose to banish Arie, believing that she deserved the jackpot more than he did.

Arie subsequently withdrew from the competition and admitted that he was a Traitor.

The remaining finalists chose to end the game, with Cirie revealing that she was a Traitor all along – winning her the full $250,000 jackpot. "I'm a Faithful at heart, but I'm a Traitor in this game," she said.

The Traitors US is available to stream as a boxset on BBC iPlayer and will air on Wednesday nights at 10:30pm from 25th January.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

