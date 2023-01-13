If you're craving more from the camp competition, then you're in luck – the US version of the show has arrived on BBC iPlayer today, with Alan Cumming hosting Peacock's version in the exact same castle .

While The Traitors may have only just recently wrapped in the UK, with Claudia Winkleman awarding the prize pot to the winning Faithfuls, the back-stabbing shenanigans aren't over just yet.

The Traitors US will see a mixture of celebrities and civilians enter the castle to play the game, with a prize pot of up to £250,000 up for grabs.

From Real Housewives stars and Survivor winners to emergency room nurses and political analysts, The Traitors US is set to be just as dramatic as its British counterpart.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of contestants ahead of watching.

The celebrities

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Euan Cherry/Peacock

Job: Reality TV personality and estate agent

From: Scottsdale, Arizona

Arie Luyendyk is a reality TV personality, estate agent and former professional racecar driver who is best known for appearing on The Bachelorette in 2012 and The Bachelor in 2018, on which he met his wife Lauren Luyendyk.

The son of race driver Arie Luyendyk, Arie Jr competed in the Indy Lights Series and the A1 Grand Prix before entering the world of reality TV. He appeared on Fox show Hell's Kitchen, The Bachelor: Winter Games, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart and HGTV's House Hunters.

Brandi Glanville

Peacock

Job: Reality TV personality

From: Beverly Hills, California

Brandi Glanville is a former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, having joined the show in 2011 and left in 2015 before becoming an occasional guest star.

She has since appeared on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition and the 2017 season of Celebrity Big Brother UK. Brandi is also a New York Times best-selling author, publishing Drinking & Tweeting & Other Brandi Blunders as well as Drinking & Dating P.S Social Media is Ruining Romance.

Cirie Fields

Peacock

Job: Nurse and reality TV personality

From: Jersey City, New Jersey

Cirie Fields is a nurse, mother of three and a reality star after taking part in the reality show Survivor. She has competed on four seasons of the CBS competition and is considered to be a fan-favourite.

She has also appeared on The Price is Right and Snake in the Grass in the US.

Cody Calafiore

Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Job: Reality TV personality and actor

From: New York, New York

Actor and reality TV star Cody Calafiore rose to fame after competing on the 16th season of Big Brother US, coming in second place. He went on to win Big Brother: All-Stars in 2020 and has taken on minor roles in Elementary, Set It Up and The Bold and the Beautiful.

His film credits include Joy & Hope and The Maltese Holiday on Amazon Prime Video.

Kate Chastain

Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Job: Reality TV personality

From: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Below Deck star Kate Chastain is best known for being the Chief Steward on numerous ships followed by the Bravo reality show – however, she retired from yachting life after six seasons.

Since leaving the show, she has appeared on Watch What Happens: Live, Bravo's Chat Room and branched out into becoming an author, philanthropist, podcaster, radio show host and dog-owner.

Kyle Cooke

Peacock

Job: Reality TV personality and entrepreneur

From: New York City

Kyle Cooke is a cast member on Bravo's Summer House and Winter House, as well as the founder of adult beverage brand Loverboy.

Outside of TV, he has founded numerous startups, focusing on businesses that are centred around wellness.

Rachel Reilly

Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Job: Reality TV personality and actress

From: Birmingham, Alabama

Rachel Reilly is best known in the US for winning three reality shows: Big Brother, Fear Factor and Snake in the Grass.

She is also a TV presenter, actress, fashion designer and content creator, and has appeared on The Amazing Race, The Bold and the Beautiful and Hell's Kitchen 11.

Reza Farahan

Peacock

Job: Reality TV personality and real estate agent

From: Los Angeles, California

Reality TV star Reza Farahan is best known for his role on Bravo's Shahs of Sunset and appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Born in Tehran, Iran and raised in Beverly Hills, Reza is a real estate agent and had a small role in Sharknado 3.

Ryan Lochte

Photo by: PEACOCK

Job: Olympic swimmer

From: Gainesville, Florida

Olympic medallist Ryan Lochte is a swimmer, who currently holds five Gold, three Silver and three Bronze medals in the sport. He is the currently world record holder in the 200 individual medley and holds the second all-time record for the most Olympic medals in Men's Swimming.

He lives in Gainesville with his wife and their two children.

Stephenie LaGrossa

Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Job: Reality TV personality

From: Dunedin, Florida

Stephenie LaGross is best known for competing on Survivor three times, taking part in the Palau, Guatemala and Heroes vs. Villains seasons.

She is married to former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Kendrick.

The civilians

Amanda Clark

Peacock

Job: Emergency room nurse

From: Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Amanda Clark is an emergency room nurse, specialising in emergency medicine, and working on the front line during the pandemic.

She owns three dogs with her husband, with whom she is currently renovating a farm property, and in her spare time, enjoys puzzles, murder mysteries, escape rooms and mazes.

Andie Vanacore (Thurmond)

Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Job: Director of Music Services

From: Reno, Nevada

Andie Vanacore is a trans non-binary contestant living on a ranch in Reno with their wife Jess and their four-month-old baby girl Milo.

Originally from Racine in Wisconsin, Andie has a degree in music, with their biggest passions being music, farming and fashion.

Anjelica Conti

Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock

Job: Hair Stylist

From: Staten Island, New York

Hair stylist Anjelica Conti comes from a big Italian family in Staten Island and considers herself to be dramatic. She is engaged to be married and plans on having her wedding in Jamaica this year.

Azra Valani

Peacock

Job: Yoga instructor

From: Los Angeles, California

Born in Kenya, Azra Valani was raised in Toronto, Canada, and now lives in Los Angeles, working as a yoga instructor.

She's a vegetarian and outside of work, takes up magic and coding. She graduated with a degree in applied economics and women's studies, and was also a finalist for Miss World Canada. Her dream is to teach yoga at homeless shelters.

Bam

Peacock

Job: Tech Sales Executive

From: Rye, New York

Tech sales executive Bam is from a Puerto Rican family and recently became engaged. He used to play football for Syracuse University and considers himself to be an adrenaline junky, skydiving over volcanoes in Hawaii, scuba diving with the army in the deep sea, and swimming with sharks in the Paciﬁc.

Christian De La Torre

Peacock

Job: Veteran

From: Los Angeles, California

Christian De La Torre is a retired Army veteran who since leaving the military has been documenting his travels, from hiking the Italian coast to backcountry camping through the US National Parks.

He is an actor, public speaker and explorer who spends his days travelling around remote locations and sharing his journey through photography and social media. He is an avid rock climber, hiker, runner and van-life who spends most of the year balancing his acting career and travelling.

Geraldine Moreno

Peacock

Job: Actress

From: North Hollywood, California

Geraldine Moreno is an actor from the city of angels and a Latina internet personality star, who considers herself to be made of hot sauce.

A social media content creator, Geraldine is extremely competitive, spontaneous and high energy as well as the oldest of two sisters. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in business marketing and management and enjoys hiking and dancing in her free time.

Michael Davidson

Peacock

Job: DMV office manager

From: Oneida, Kentucky

Kentucky local Michael Davison is a single dad with three kids, an Australian shepherd and a love of rock-climbing, people watching, cooking and travelling.

He enjoys reality TV and horror films, and is a big advocate for mental health. He's active in his church and serves on the hospitality team, hosting community events and outreach ministries.

Quentin R. Jiles

Peacock

Job: Political Analyst

From: Houston, Texas

Political analyst Quentin R. Jiles considers his mission to engage the Gen Z and Millennials in the American political process, having appeared on NBC LX, Black News Channel, Sister Circle Live and CBS Affiliate WUSA9's Great Day Washington.

He also creates the podcast The Queue with Que and is a master social worker. He is married with a daughter.

Shelbe Rodriguez

Euan Cherry/Peacock

Job: Public Affairs Manager

From: Beaumont, Texas

Shelbe Rodriguez is a 31-year-old public affairs manager from Houston and the mother of a sassy five year old. She considers herself to be a straight shooter with the gift of the gab, but it wasn't until she divorced her high school sweetheart that she truly found her voice.

The Traitors US is available to stream as a boxset on BBC iPlayer and will air on Wednesday nights at 10:30pm from 25th January.

