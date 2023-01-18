While The Traitors US features a bigger cash prize and different cast, it has just as much drama as its British cousin – particularly when it comes to the exit of emergency room nurse Amanda Clark.

Those who've been missing Claudia Winkleman's antics on The Traitors have undoubtedly been binging through its US counterpart, hosted by Alan Cumming and featuring a mix of celebrity and civilian contestants.

Fans have taken to Twitter to ask why the contestant, who made it all the way to episode 5, suddenly vanished from The Traitors US cast despite performing very well on the show.

One fan wrote: "Why did Amanda have to leave?" while another said that it took them a while to notice that Amanda wasn't in the episode they were watching.

Alan Cumming explained briefly that Amanda left the competition "for reasons beyond her control" – however, the show never officially revealed why she had to quit.

Here's everything we know so far about Amanda Clark's exit from The Traitors US.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why did Amanda Clark leave The Traitors US?

In episode 5 of The Traitors US, host Alan Cumming announced that Amanda Clark had been forced to leave the competition.

"The Faithful have been dealt another blow," he said. "Amanda has had to leave the castle for reasons beyond her control, but the game must go on."

The show did not go on to explain why Amanda left and neither has Amanda – however, the emergency room nurse did recently say that she'll be revealing more in due course.

Replying to a comment on one of her Instagram posts asking why she left the competition, Amanda said: "I'll share the reasons soon."

Meanwhile, Amanda also said in a reply to a fan's question that she believed she could have been in the top four, adding: "I promise I'll share details soon."

Earlier this week, the nurse wrote in an Instagram story that she would be explaining her exit over the next few days, writing: "I’m posting a video this week with all the details. BUT let it be known I’ve never quit anything in my life except karate in 6th grade because I saw someone break their leg at practice."

We may not know exactly why Amanda was eliminated from the competition yet but watch this space – we'll update this page as and when we have an answer.

The Traitors US is available to stream as a boxset on BBC iPlayer and will air on Wednesday nights at 10:30pm from 25th January.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.