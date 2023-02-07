Speaking to RadioTimes.com with professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova at the Radio Times Covers Party, Anderson suggested that BBC One should make a Strictly version of The Traitors.

Radio presenter Richie Anderson may have been the second celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing during last year's competition, but hopefully he'd last a bit longer on a celebrity edition of The Traitors , with the broadcaster revealing that he wants to do the game show with his Strictly co-stars.

"Do you think you could be a Traitor, Nadiya?" he asked the dancer, who replied that she wouldn't be able to take on the role.

"She's too faithful. You'd be a good faithful," he said, with Bychkova adding: "Yes, but I'd be gone quickly because I read people like that (snaps her fingers). That's it. Not good either."

Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors. BBC

Anderson continued: "They should do a Strictly Traitors – wouldn't that be a good idea!"

While the BBC is yet to renew The Traitors for a second season or commission the show for a celebrity spin-off, it could follow in the footsteps of its American cousin, which saw both civilians and celebrities take part in The Traitors US.

The competition, which aired in December last year, saw host Claudia Winkleman welcome 22 contestants into a Scottish castle, where those chosen to be Faithfuls would try to uncover the Traitors hiding among them before the latter group managed to eliminate them from the competition.

Season 1 of The Traitors was won by the Faithfuls – Portsmouth property agent Aaron Evans, London comedian Hannah Byczkowski and Edinburgh call centre agent Meryl Williams – while the only remaining Traitor left, 28-year-old senior fundraiser Wilfred Webster, made it to the final before being eliminated by his fellow finalists at the last stage.

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

The Traitors is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

