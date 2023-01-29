Losing traitor Wilfred and winning faithful member Hannah recently appeared in a photo posted on the former's Instagram page, in which he announced they were attending the press day for the official companion game.

In December 2022, The Traitors became one of the most talked about reality shows of recent times – and now two of its finalists have teamed up to help launch a new spin-off board game.

"Press day for The Traitors new board game with Hannah Byczkowski," he wrote.

The game will reportedly give players the chance to fully immerse themselves in The Traitors experience – allowing them to play either as a traitor or a faithful as they try to get their hands on the prize pot.

But fans excited to get their hands on the new game might still have to wait a little while, with it not expected to arrive in shops until September 2023 – although an official card game is already available to purchase on Amazon.

In announcing the game earlier this month, Jane Sharp, VP Commercial Licensing at the show's production company All3Media International said: "We have every confidence that this board game will be a sell-out success as soon as it hits shelves later this year in the UK, and are so excited to see both The Traitors dedicated fanbase and those new to game experience the tension, paranoia and adrenaline of the gameshow in their own homes.”

In addition to the huge success of the UK series, a US version hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming has been airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer early this year, consisting of 10 hour-long episodes.

