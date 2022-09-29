Race Across the World returning for season 3 after COVID hiatus

The popular competition sees teams of two attempt to get from one corner of the globe to another without flying and carrying only a set amount of money.

After being absent from our screens for two years thanks to COVID travel restrictions, the BBC has confirmed that Race Across the World is set to make a comeback.

Season 2 aired back in 2020, having been filmed prior to the pandemic, and saw uncle and nephew duo Emon and Jamiul crowned the winners in a big-hearted finale, with the pair deciding to give the £20,000 cash prize to charity.

Season 3 is set go into production later this year and will consist of eight episodes. The BBC has also revealed the contestants will be setting off from Canada this time around.

Vancouver will be their starting point, and they'll be tasked with travelling over 16,000 kilometres, across six time zones, to reach their final destination – St John's Newfoundland, North America's most easterly city.

Last season, the contestants' journey took them from London to Singapore.

Emon and Jamiul, winners of season 2 of Race Around the World.

The broadcaster has announced that there is also a celebrity version of the show in the works, alongside a whole slew of new programming set to land on the BBC in the coming months, including a brand new show helmed by Louis Theroux.

Louis Theroux Interviews will see the journalist and filmmaker go behind the scenes with famous British entertainers, including Stormzy, Dame Judi Dench, Rita Ora, Bear Grylls, Yungblud and Katherine Ryan.

Further programming also includes The Secret Genius of Everything in which Hannah Fry takes apart modern tech wonders, historian Lucy Worsley's Agatha Christie: Mystery Woman, a documentary on the BBC's first Black producer and broadcaster Una Marson, and Stacey Solomon's Craft Your Own Christmas.

BBC's Catherine Catton said of the new slate: "We want our programmes to bring viewers together with bold, original programming that feels unashamedly entertaining.

"From exciting new formats such as Unbreakable and Go Hard Or Go Home to revealing new series featuring big name talent, such as The Italian Job With Alan Carr And Amanda Holden and Trailblazers, we have a brilliant slate of new commissions coming up which demonstrate this ambition.

"And what could be a bigger moment to bring our audience together than the return of Race Across The World, which I’m delighted is back soon with a new cast of intrepid travellers setting off on the adventure of a lifetime.”

