Starring Game of Thrones ' Iwan Rheon, Gavin & Stacey's Steffan Rhodri, Unforgotten 's Phaldut Sharma and Gangs of London 's Mark Lewis Jones among other Welsh talent, Men Up tells the true story of how "a group of ordinary middle-aged Welsh men underwent the extraordinary", taking part in 1994 clinical trials for a drug that later became Viagra.

The BBC has commissioned Men Up, a new drama about the world's first medical trials for Viagra in Swansea, with Doctor Who' s Russell T Davies on board to executive produce.

When Meurig (Rheon), Colin (Rhodri), Pete (Sharma), Eddie (Jones) and Tommy (played by A Discovery of Witches' Paul Rhys) find themselves drowning in shame and silence over their impotency, they're presented with a lifeline – a place on a trial for an unknown drug thought to cure the problem by Dr Dylan Pearce (Dunkirk's Aneurin Barnard).

Russell T Davies is set to executive produce the drama. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

"As each man grapples with their own insecurities and hiding the truth from their loved ones - including their wives and partners Ffion Jenkins and Teresa Rigby who are also fighting their own battles - will this little pill be able to bring back their spark?" the BBC teases.

Written by Industry's Matthew Barry, Men Up boasts a cast also featuring Gavin & Stacey's Joanna Page, Stath Lets Flats star Katy Wix, Killing Eve's Alexandria Roach, It's a Sin's Nathan Sussex, Sex Education's Lisa Palfrey and A Very English Scandal's Dyfan Dwyfor.

Speaking about the drama, writer Barry said: "Who knew that one of the first Viagra trials in the world took place in 1994... in Swansea!

"I’m beyond delighted to be working with [executive producer Nicola Shindler], Russell, and the entire team to bring this extraordinary tale to the screen. People hear the word impotence, and they wait for the punchline. But this story is about so much more. And with an incredible Welsh cast, led by Iwan Rheon and Alexandra Roach, I can't wait to bring it to the screen."

Men Up is the latest of many projects being produced by Russell T Davies, who was an executive producer on ITVX's latest romantic drama You & Me.

Men Up is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon.

