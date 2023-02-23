As well as a cast of familiar faces, the new ITVX series is written by Jamie Davis, who began his career as an actor in the likes of Casualty and Footballers' Wives, but has since also written for EastEnders .

New three-part romantic drama, You & Me , is set to be a warm, lyrical and engaging look at love and the cost that can often come with it.

In You & Me, Davis is joined by BAFTA-winning Tom Vaughan (Doctor Foster, Screw) as director, and Dominic Treadwell-Collins (EastEnders) and Russell T Davies (It’s a Sin, Doctor Who) as executive producers.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about working alongside the acclaimed Queer as Folk writer, Jamie Davis said that the prospect was initially "terrifying".

He explained: "I wrote the script and I thought, ‘If I could send it to anyone, who would I send it to?’ and I thought of Russell because he’s the best. But I’d worked with Russell as an actor, maybe like eight or nine years ago – we had no real relationship to speak of.

"So I sent him this email that said, ‘Look, I know it’s highly unlikely at the time to read this but if I don’t send it, it’s impossible. So I’m going to choose highly unlikely over impossible and send it.’

"So I sent it and I think two weeks later, it was a Friday night, it was like 5 or 6, I was on a train with both my kids on my lap and I thought I’d check my emails then I’ll be done for the week.

"Then I had this email from Russell that I will never forget, I’ve still got it saved on my phone. I kept reading it, thinking there was going to be a ‘but’ in a minute but there wasn’t and he said we should meet."

Russell T Davies. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

When asked about the process of working together, Davis revealed: “I think the best thing about working with Russell is that he makes you better – by the things that he teaches you, but also having him as a mentor now that even when I write other things, I know he's going to read it.

"Even when he’s not with me, he's on my shoulder sort of saying to me, 'That’s not funny enough' or 'That's not good enough’, ‘That’s not quick enough’. That’s the greatest gift he could’ve ever given me, so the whole relationship with him and having him as my mentor has been a dream come true."

He continued: “The thing about working with someone like him, is that he’s not afraid to say to me at any notes session, ‘Do you think that’s funny? I don’t.’ But that’s good because then when he says, ‘I think this really works’ or ‘I think this is funny’ or ‘This is really moving’, then that’s what heaven feels like.

"That grace from so high really means something to you and it gives you something to aim for. He was incredibly involved, incredibly generous with his time.”

Sophia Brown and Harry Lawtey in ITVX's You & Me. ITV

The new series is told over two separate timelines and slowly reveals the tragedies that have shaped Ben, Emma and Jess, played by Harry Lawtey (Industry, The Pale Blue Eye), Jessica Barden (The End of the F***ing World, Pieces of Her) and Sophia Brown (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Giri/Haji) respectively.

It deals with love in all forms but mainly, about what happens when someone is offered a second chance at love.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the series, Davis said: “I wrote this at a time in my life when things were going really well for me. And I sort of catastrophised that and thought, ‘What’s the worst thing that could happen?’

"Then you’ve got a story about whether anyone can ever come back from that and find love again. Because that’s what this is – it’s a love story.

"More than that, I think it’s a story about love between a boy and a girl, a parent, a child, a girl and her sister – it’s about what that love costs you because I think that all love costs you something and you don’t want to lose it."

