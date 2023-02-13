ITVX has been home to some veritable hits so far this year and the offerings from the streaming platform are only set to get better. Airing this February, You & Me is ITVX 's new romantic drama offering and "explores what it means to find love, what it means to lose love, and what it takes to try and love once again".

Written and created by Jamie Davis in his screenwriting debut, You & Me is also executive produced by Russell T Davies (It’s A Sin, Doctor Who), Dominic Treadwell-Collins (A Very English Scandal, Holding) and Alexander Lamb (We Hunt Together, The Bay).

So, what is the new series about and when does it air? Read on for everything you need to know about ITVX's You & Me.

The three-part drama will premiere on ITV’s brand new, free streaming service ITVX on Thursday 23rd February.

You & Me cast

You & Me: Harry Lawtey as Ben and Sophia Brown as Jess. ITV

The cast of You & Me is led by Harry Lawtey as Ben, a young Northerner in London who finds his life changed forever when catastrophe strikes on the happiest day of his life. The actor has starred in Industry and most recently, Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye alongside Christian Bale.

Jessica Barden, who led The End of the F***ing World and has recently starred in Netflix's Pieces of Her, plays Emma, a rising theatre star who hides tragedy behind her success.

Sophia Brown, who stars in The Witcher: Blood Origin and also had a leading role in Giri/Haji, plays Jess, a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she’s running for a bus.

The cast is also rounded out by Julie Hesmondhalgh (Coronation Street, Broadchurch) as Ben's doting mother, Andi Osho (Stay Close, The Sandman) as Jess’s mum Pam, Janie Dee (Crashing, Me and Orson Welles) as Emma’s mum Hannah, and Lily Newmark (Sex Education, Temple) as Joey, Emma’s sister.

You & Me plot

Jessica Barden as Emma in You & Me. ITV

The new drama is set to be a warm, lyrical, engaging and enchanting look at love and the cost that can often come with it.

As per the synopsis: "You & Me is Davis’ unique and uncompromising vision of modern love and relationships. More than just a love story, it is also a story about love … about finding love when you least expect it, about losing it, about parental and sibling love, about sex and friendship, about the difficult decisions we must all make in the name of love, and the often searingly painful cost of love.

"Told over two separate timelines across the three episodes,You & Me reveals, chapter by chapter, the tragedies that have shaped Ben, Emma and Jess. As the 'Then' gives way to the 'Now', a chance encounter leads their lives (and their loved ones) to collide but when they find themselves offered a second chance at love, will they take it or will the past hold them back?"

The series is written by Davis, who began his career as an actor appearing in a wide range of television programmes and on stage, but has since worked on Eastenders and Casualty.

You & Me is also directed by BAFTA-winning Tom Vaughan (Doctor Foster, Screw) and also reunites Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Russell T Davies, who previously worked together on A Very English Scandal, starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw.

Is there a trailer for You & Me?

There isn't just yet but we'll be sure to keep this updated when one drops soon.

You & Me launches on ITVX on Thursday 23rd February. Check out more of our Drama coverage or find out what's on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

