The eight-part drama follows 30-year-old Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote), whose life is upended when she learns her mother Laura (Toni Collette) isn't the person she thought she was.

Brand new Netflix thriller Pieces of Her arrives on Friday 4th March, with Toni Collette leading an all-star cast in this adaption of Karin Slaughter's novel of the same name.

With the likes of Jessica Barden, Joe Dempsie, Omari Hardick and David Wenham in the cast, there's a lot to get excited about with Pieces of Her.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Pieces of Her.

Toni Collette plays Laura Oliver

Netflix

Who is Laura Oliver? Laura Oliver is a speech therapist living in a sleepy American town who has tried for the last 30 years to hide her dark past from her daughter Andy.

Where have I seen Toni Collette before? Academy Award nominee Toni Collette is best known for starring in films like The Sixth Sense, Little Miss Sunshine, Emma, The Way Way Back, Hereditary and Knives Out. She also played Tara in Showtime's United States of Tara – a role that won her an Emmy Award in 2009. She recently appeared in Nightmare Alley and Unbelievable.

Bella Heathcote plays Andy Oliver

Netflix

Who is Andy Oliver? Andy is a 30-year-old 911 operator whose life is changed forever when she's caught up with her mother in a diner shooting.

Where have I seen Bella Heathcote before? Australian actor Bella Heathcote has appeared in films such as Dark Shadows, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Fifty Shades Darker and Relic. As for TV, Heathcote has taken on roles in Awkwafina's Nora from Queens, The Man in the High Castle and Neighbours.

Omari Hardwick plays Gordon Oliver

Netflix

Who is Gordon Oliver? Gordon Oliver is a lawyer and Laura's ex-husband.

Where have I seen Omari Hardwick before? Omari Hardwick is an American actor and rapper who is best known for starring in Starz drama Power and Netflix film Army of the Dead. He has also appeared in Miracle at St. Anna, Kick-Ass, The A-Team, Sorry to Bother You, Being Mary-Jane, Dark Blue and Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

Jessica Barden plays Jane

Netflix

Who is Jane? Jane is a promising concert pianist and the daughter of pharmaceutical company CEO Martin Queller.

Where have I seen Jessica Barden before? British actor Jessica Barden's breakout role was playing Alyssa in Channel 4's The End of the F***ing World. She has since appeared in The Lobster, Pink Skies Ahead, Holler and Better Things.

Joe Dempsie plays Nick

Netflix

Who is Nick? Nick is a friend of Jane's brother Andrew who becomes romantically involved with her.

Where have I seen Joe Dempsie before? Joe Dempsie is best known for starring as Chris Miles in Skins and for playing Gendry Baratheon in Game of Thrones. He has also appeared in Doctor Who, Merlin, This is England '86, Deep State and Dark River.

Jacob Scipio plays Mike

Netflix

Who is Mike? Mike is a man who Andy meets in a bar.

Where have I seen Jacob Scipio before? British actor Jacob Scipio has appeared in Bad Boys for Life, Some Girls, White Teeth, As the Bell Rings and Without Remorse.

Gil Birmingham plays Charlie Bass

Netflix

Who is Charlie Bass? Charlie is a family friend of Laura and Andy's.

Where have I seen Gil Birmingham before? Gil Birmingham is best known for playing Billy Black in The Twilight Saga and for his roles in Yellowstone and Banshee. He has also appeared in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Space Between Us, Saint Judy and Siren.

David Wenham plays Jasper Queller

Getty

Who is Jasper Queller? Jasper Queller is the son of millionaire Martin Queller. He is trying to launch a political career.

Where have I seen David Wenham before? David Wenham is an Australian actor who is best known for playing Faramir in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. He has appeared in Van Helsing, 300, Top of the Lake, Pirates of the Caribbean, Rise of an Empire and Peter Rabbit.

Terry O'Quinn plays Martin Queller

Getty

Who is Martin Queller? Martin Queller is a millionaire businessman and the CEO of a pharmaceutical company.

Where have I seen Terry O'Quinn before? Terry O'Quinn is best known for playing John Locke in Lost and for playing the titular role in The Stepfather. He has since appeared in The X-Files, The West Wing, Alias, Hawaii Five-0, Falling Skies, Patriot and FBI: Most Wanted.

Calum Worthy plays Jasper

Getty

Who is Jasper? Jasper is Jane's brother, who is hoping to inherit the family business.

Where have I seen Calum Worthy before? Calum Worthy starting his career in Disney Channel comedy Austin & Ally, before appearing in Netflix's American Vandal, The Act, National Lampoon's Thanksgiving Family Reunion, Supernatural, Smallville and Two and a Half Men.

