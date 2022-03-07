The Radio Times logo

Pieces of Her soundtrack: All the songs from the Toni Collette thriller

From Foo Fighters to The Rolling Stones, here are all the songs featured in the Netflix thriller.

Omari Hardwick as Gordon Oliver
Netflix
By
Published: Monday, 7th March 2022 at 5:43 pm

Netflix's latest thriller Pieces of Her arrived on the streamer last Friday, with Toni Collette starring as a speech therapist with a dark past that comes to light after she's caught up in a life-changing shooting with her daughter Andy.

Based on Karin Slaughter's book of the same name, the eight-part season follows Andy as she tries to get to the bottom of her mother's true identity and features a number of catchy hits, from Blondie's Rapture to The Stone Poneys' Different Drum.

If you've recognised a classic from the Netflix show's soundtrack but can't quite put your finger on the artist, then we've got you covered – we've listed every track that plays in Pieces of Her.

Read on for a full list of songs that feature in Pieces of Her.

Episode 1

Anyway the Wind Blows – Daniel Blake
Andy returns home from work

Body of Mine – Liz Brasher
Andy looks through Twitter

The Pretender – Foo Fighters
End credits

Episode 2

Miki Dora – Amen Dunes
Andy drives

Can't You See – The Marshall Tucker Band
Andy leaves the petrol station

Marcy's Song – Jackson C. Frank
Andy checks into a motel

Episode 3

Cold Blooded Killer – Psyence
Andy leaves the children's play area

Different Drum – The Stone Poneys
Laura has a flashback whilst driving

Episode 4

No music played in episode 4.

Episode 5

Rapture – Blondie
Jane and Jack go to a nightclub.

Episode 6

Joy to the World
Jane looks in her father's office

Undercover of the Night – The Rolling Stones
Jack goes to a protest

Episode 7

No music played in episode 7.

Episode 8

No music played in episode 8.

