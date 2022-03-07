Based on Karin Slaughter's book of the same name , the eight-part season follows Andy as she tries to get to the bottom of her mother's true identity and features a number of catchy hits, from Blondie's Rapture to The Stone Poneys' Different Drum.

Netflix's latest thriller Pieces of Her arrived on the streamer last Friday, with Toni Collette starring as a speech therapist with a dark past that comes to light after she's caught up in a life-changing shooting with her daughter Andy.

If you've recognised a classic from the Netflix show's soundtrack but can't quite put your finger on the artist, then we've got you covered – we've listed every track that plays in Pieces of Her.

Read on for a full list of songs that feature in Pieces of Her.

Episode 1

Anyway the Wind Blows – Daniel Blake

Andy returns home from work

Body of Mine – Liz Brasher

Andy looks through Twitter

The Pretender – Foo Fighters

End credits

Episode 2

Miki Dora – Amen Dunes

Andy drives

Can't You See – The Marshall Tucker Band

Andy leaves the petrol station

Marcy's Song – Jackson C. Frank

Andy checks into a motel

Episode 3

Cold Blooded Killer – Psyence

Andy leaves the children's play area

Different Drum – The Stone Poneys

Laura has a flashback whilst driving

Episode 4

No music played in episode 4.

Episode 5

Rapture – Blondie

Jane and Jack go to a nightclub.

Episode 6

Joy to the World

Jane looks in her father's office

Undercover of the Night – The Rolling Stones

Jack goes to a protest

Episode 7

No music played in episode 7.

Episode 8

No music played in episode 8.

Pieces of Her is available to stream on Netflix.