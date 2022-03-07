Pieces of Her soundtrack: All the songs from the Toni Collette thriller
From Foo Fighters to The Rolling Stones, here are all the songs featured in the Netflix thriller.
Netflix's latest thriller Pieces of Her arrived on the streamer last Friday, with Toni Collette starring as a speech therapist with a dark past that comes to light after she's caught up in a life-changing shooting with her daughter Andy.
Based on Karin Slaughter's book of the same name, the eight-part season follows Andy as she tries to get to the bottom of her mother's true identity and features a number of catchy hits, from Blondie's Rapture to The Stone Poneys' Different Drum.
If you've recognised a classic from the Netflix show's soundtrack but can't quite put your finger on the artist, then we've got you covered – we've listed every track that plays in Pieces of Her.
Read on for a full list of songs that feature in Pieces of Her.
Episode 1
Anyway the Wind Blows – Daniel Blake
Andy returns home from work
Body of Mine – Liz Brasher
Andy looks through Twitter
The Pretender – Foo Fighters
End credits
Episode 2
Miki Dora – Amen Dunes
Andy drives
Can't You See – The Marshall Tucker Band
Andy leaves the petrol station
Marcy's Song – Jackson C. Frank
Andy checks into a motel
Episode 3
Cold Blooded Killer – Psyence
Andy leaves the children's play area
Different Drum – The Stone Poneys
Laura has a flashback whilst driving
Episode 4
No music played in episode 4.
Episode 5
Rapture – Blondie
Jane and Jack go to a nightclub.
Episode 6
Joy to the World
Jane looks in her father's office
Undercover of the Night – The Rolling Stones
Jack goes to a protest
Episode 7
No music played in episode 7.
Episode 8
No music played in episode 8.
