With a fantastic Pieces of Her cast , featuring the likes of Joe Dempsie, Jessica Barden, Omari Hardwick and Gil Birmingham, the eight-parter had viewers gripped, right up until the mind-blowing Pieces of Her ending – but if you've binged the whole series, you're probably wondering whether it's set to return.

Netflix thriller Pieces of Her made its debut on Friday, with Bella Heathcote starring as Andy, a 30-year-old who discovers that her mother Laura (Toni Collette) lived a completely different, shady life decades prior.

While Netflix hasn't confirmed anything just yet, we've compiled all of the clues and theories around whether the thriller could be back for a second round.

Read on for everything we know so far about Pieces of Her season 2.

Will Pieces of Her return for season 2?

Netflix has not yet announced whether Pieces of Her will be back for season 2 and it was originally billed as a limited series, which usually indicates that it won't be back for a second series.

That being said, the thriller is currently topping the Netflix steaming charts so we wouldn't be surprised if this changes.

It's not the first time that a limited series has been renewed for more seasons – for example, Luther, Big Little Lies and Killer Women were originally billed as limited series but returned to our screens.

Pieces of Her season 2 release date speculation

If Pieces of Her is renewed, it will most likely arrive on our screens in 2023 at the earliest.

Season 1 began filming in early 2021 in Sydney and so took almost a year to debut on Netflix – although, given that restrictions relating to COVID-19 are relaxing, film and TV production on shows hopefully won't face as many delays as the industry has over the last two years.

Pieces of Her season 2 cast speculation

**Spoilers ahead for Pieces of Her season 1**

While we don't yet know whether Pieces of Her will return for season 2, we know that it would certainly need Toni Collette (Laura Oliver/Jane Queller) to work, as well as Bella Heathcote, who plays Laura/Jane's daughter Andy.

We could also expect to see Omari Hardwick (Gordon Oliver), Jacob Scipio (Michael Vargas) and possibly David Wenham (Jasper Queller) reprise their roles, while Jessica Barden (Jane Queller) and Joe Dempsie (Nick Harp) could return as the younger versions of Jane and Nick if season 2 featured flashbacks.

Unfortunately, it's unlikely that Gil Birmingham would return to play Jane's Witness Protection Program handler Charlie Bass as he died in the penultimate episode of season 1.

Meanwhile, adult Nick, who is played by Aaron Jeffery), was sent to prison at the end of season 1 – but he could still return in season 2 if Jane or Andy go to visit him.

Pieces of Her season 2 plot speculation

While it's difficult to know what Pieces of Her would cover as we don't know for sure whether it will even return – however, the season finale did leave a few loose ends for a follow-up to explore if Netflix did decide to renew the thriller.

When we left Laura/Jane (Toni Collette), she'd just received a call from her brother Jasper Queller (David Wenham), who'd been announced as an official vice presidential candidate and had learned that it was Jane who had given Grace Juno (Catherine McClements) the gun she used to kill her father Martin Queller (Terry O'Quinn). While he says that he can keep the secret quiet, he adds: "I'll be in touch", implying that he may use this knowledge as leverage.

It's possible that season 2 could explore this new dynamic between Jasper and Jane, who has just escaped the terror of living in constant fear of Nick to now be beholden to her morally corrupt brother Jasper.

Likewise, a second season could involve Paula Kunde – who doesn't feature as significantly in the show as she does in the book. In the show, Andy visits her in prison to find out more about her mother and we learn that she was sent to jail for her involvement in the Martin Queller assassination while waiting for appeal.

In the book however, Paula Kunde is the one to kidnap Andy, hoping to seek revenge against Jane, her arch-nemesis. If Pieces of Her does return, season 2 could see Paula leave prison after winning her appeal and track down Jane and Andy with the aim of killing them.

Pieces of Her is available to stream on Netflix.