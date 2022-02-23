Based on Karin Slaughter's novel of the same name , the eight-parter features an impressive cast with Bella Heathcote, Jessica Barden, Joe Dempsie and Omari Hardwick taking on roles in this mysterious thriller – but what it is about and when will it be released?

There's just over a week to go until Netflix's upcoming drama Pieces of Her arrives on the streamer, with Toni Collette starring as a mother whose dark past starts to resurface after she saves her daughter from a diner shooting.

Here's everything we know about Pieces of Her, from the full cast to the latest trailers.

Pieces of Her release date

Pieces of Her arrives on Netflix on Friday 4th March.

The streamer announced the upcoming series, which is based on Karin Slaughter's 2018 book of the same name, back in 2019, ordering an eight-episode first season.

What is Pieces of Her about?

Joe Dempsie as Nick and Jessica Barden as Jane

The thriller, which is created by House of Cards' Charlotte Stoudt, follows Andy (Bella Heathcote), a 30-year-old who finds herself caught in a deadly mass shooting at a local diner only to be saved by her surprisingly-skilled mother Laura (Toni Collette).

After Laura violently yet easily incapacitates the shooter, Andy begins to question who her mother really is as their familial relationship is changed forever.

"Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family," Netflix teases.

The series is based on Karin Slaughter's novel Pieces of Her, which was published back in 2018.

Pieces of Her cast

Pieces of Her features a stellar cast, with Oscar-nominee Toni Collette starring as Laura, while Relic's Bella Heathcote plays her daughter Andy. The pair's casting was announced back in February 2020.

Rounding out the cast are The Lord of the Rings star David Wenham (Jasper), The End of the F***ing World's Jessica Barden (Jane), Game of Thrones' Joe Dempsie (Nick), Some Girls' Jacob Scipio (Michael) and Army of the Dead's Omari Hardwick (Gordon).

The Twilight Saga's Gil Birmingham takes on a recurring role as Charlie Bass alongside Lost's Terry O'Quinn (Martin), The Act's Calum Worthy (Jasper) and Nicholas Burton (Andrew).

Pieces of Her trailer

Netflix released a trailer for Pieces of Her on 15th February, teasing Toni Collette's role as a mother with a hidden past.

Pieces of Her arrives on Netflix on 4th March. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.