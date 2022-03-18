First look at new drama from makers of The End of the F***ing World
RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive look at The Birth of Daniel F Harris.
Channel 4 has released a first look at coming-of-age drama The Birth of Daniel F Harris, which RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal here.
The drama comes from the makers of The End of the F***ing World, and the brand new image above shows Lewis Gribben (Deadwater Fell) as protagonist Danny, an 18- year-old whose mother was killed in a car accident when he was a baby, and whose father has hidden him away from "monsters" ever since.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com, writer Pete Jackson explained: “Danny grew up in a house in the middle of nowhere and was told that the world outside was full of monsters waiting to snatch him away.
"The Birth of Daniel F Harris explores what happens when he finally leaves the house and is introduced to our world for the first time. It’s a chance to re-evaluate everything we think is normal through the eyes of someone for whom it’s all completely new."
According to the synopsis, Danny's father Steve, played by Rory Keenan (The Duchess) bought a house in the middle of nowhere after his wife died and then "locked Danny in, telling him the world outside was full of monsters waiting to take him away, just like they took his mum".
The synopsis continues: "For 18 years they lived a happy existence together, listening to Benny Goodman records and watching old movies with no sad endings. And that’s how Danny grew up. It was all he knew, all he needed - him and his dad against the world. But when Danny turns 18, everything he’s ever known explodes in an instant."
In the first-look image, Danny is seen staring at something in absolute wonder, suggesting that this could be the moment he leaves home to discover what the world is truly like.
Lisa McGrillis (Mum) and Samuel Bottomley (The Teacher) will also appear in the Channel 4 series, which has yet to confirm a release date.
