The drama comes from the makers of The End of the F***ing World , and the brand new image above shows Lewis Gribben (Deadwater Fell) as protagonist Danny, an 18- year-old whose mother was killed in a car accident when he was a baby, and whose father has hidden him away from "monsters" ever since.

Channel 4 has released a first look at coming-of-age drama The Birth of Daniel F Harris, which RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal here.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, writer Pete Jackson explained: “Danny grew up in a house in the middle of nowhere and was told that the world outside was full of monsters waiting to snatch him away.

"The Birth of Daniel F Harris explores what happens when he finally leaves the house and is introduced to our world for the first time. It’s a chance to re-evaluate everything we think is normal through the eyes of someone for whom it’s all completely new."

According to the synopsis, Danny's father Steve, played by Rory Keenan (The Duchess) bought a house in the middle of nowhere after his wife died and then "locked Danny in, telling him the world outside was full of monsters waiting to take him away, just like they took his mum".

