Now, RadioTimes.com has an online exclusive first look at the trailer for the new four-part drama. In it, we're introduced to the cast of familiar faces that include Jason Watkins ( McDonald & Dodds ), Aneurin Barnard ( Peaky Blinders , Doctor Who ) and Poppy Gilbert ( Sherwood ).

After first look images of the upcoming Channel 5 drama were released last November, it was clear that The Catch was going to be the ideal type of thriller to hunker down with this winter.

The Catch is based on the novel of the same name by TM Logan, and is is the second of Logan's books that Channel 5 has adapted, after The Holiday was released in March 2022.

This thriller follows the story of Ed Collier (Watkins), a proud husband, father and local fisherman who is determined to do whatever it takes to keep his family together.

In the trailer, we see how Ed's daughter Abbie (Gilbert) is excited to bring her new boyfriend, Ryan Wilson (Barnard) home to meet her family, but Ed is far from convinced. He may be rich and handsome but Ed is threatened by the new addition to his close knit family and soon, secrets and lies are revealed.

"Ever since my brother died, he's been incredibly protective," Abbie explains to Ryan.

"Ryan Wilson is not who he says he is," Ed states. And soon, the cat-and-mouse chase between the two men starts, with Ryan telling his prospective father-in-law that "it's pretty clear you don't like me". He continues: "But I've fallen for your daughter and I think it's important that we get along."

Even still, there's an ominous feeling that Ed can't shake, as he states to a friend: "There's just something about him."

Aneurin Barnard and Poppy Gilbert in The Catch. Channel 5

As the trailer continues, we see the family start to fall apart, with Ed's fishing boat vandalised with the word "killer" in red paint. Ryan confides to Abby that her dad is "paranoid, obsessive, dangerous, even" and it soon looks like Ed is battling suspicions of being a murderer. But the real question is: of who?

The tense teaser closes with a shot of Abbie sitting in her car and suddenly having her mouth covered by a mysterious man – could it be Ryan or her father Ed? And as the final shot of a subtly smirking Ed standing on the beach is the last scene we see, could this thriller point at a larger case of deception? We'll just have to wait and see.

As per the synopsis for the Channel 5 drama: "Secrets and lies are exposed with every twist and turn, including from Ed’s own past. As he is faced with the very real possibility of losing everything he’s worked so hard to achieve, can Ed discover the truth about his daughter’s new boyfriend before it’s too late?"

Alongside Watkins, Barnard and Gilbert leading the cast is also Cathy Belton (Red Rock), who stars as Abbie's mother, Claire Collier.

The Catch launches Wednesday 25th January at 9pm on Channel 5. Stream on My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on.

