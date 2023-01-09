The UNIT boss, who is also the daughter of classic series character Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart, is played by Jemma Redgrave and first appeared in the Eleventh Doctor story The Power of Three.

As filming continues on Doctor Who 's 14th season, two new cast members have been announced - including the return of fan favourite character Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

The news that Kate and UNIT would be returning in Ncuti Gatwa's first season was posted to the official Doctor Who Twitter account, alongside the casting of Peaky Blinders star Aneurin Barnard as new character Roger ap Gwilliam.

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies also posted the news to his Instagram account, saying: "DOCTOR WHO NEWS! Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart in Ncuti & Millie’s first series. Also starring Aneurin Barnard as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam (ap is Welsh for ‘son of’, he’s not an app. OR IS HE??) Such great actors, we’re so lucky."

Redgrave's return will mean she has appeared alongside four Doctors, having previously featured in episodes starring Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker.

Barnard's casting was rumoured ahead of time last week, after fans spotted what appeared to be political posters on set featuring his face alongside the name of his new character. Based on the set photos, it would appear he is representing a fictional political party called Albion.

Neither Redgrave nor Barnard are currently expected to appear in the show during the 60th anniversary specials this year. They will instead appear during Gatwa's first season in 2024, which is also when Millie Gibson's companion, Ruby Sunday, is expected to make her debut.

Davies recently responded to rumours that the show would be receiving a mammoth budget of £10 million per episode, saying: "That has been exaggerated. If that was the budget, I’d be speaking to you from my base on the Moon."

