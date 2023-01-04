Barnard – who was last seen in the recently cancelled Netflix series 1899 – has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans in posters displayed on the set of the new season in Cardiff, which appear to suggest he's playing a politician.

It looks like Doctor Who season 14 could have added another new star to its cast, with reports that Welsh actor Aneurin Barnard is set to play a new character in the upcoming season.

The posters were seen at Cardiff's Capitol Shopping Centre, where according to one Twitter user, the Boots store looks to have been transformed into a Campaign Office for the fictional politician Roger Ap Gwilliam.

The posters suggest that Gwilliam represents a political party called Albion which has the slogan: "For a bigger, better and bolder Britain."

Pictures from the set were posted on Twitter by the fan account Luv Doctor Who, which wrote, "Images from today's set reveal that we have a new cast member, actor Aneurin Barnard, best known for his role in the Netflix series 1899. Apparently, he plays a politician looking to be elected, very RTD right?"

Although there is no confirmation, the figure on the posters does indeed bear a striking resemblance to Barnard, whose other credits include Peaky Blinders, War and Peace, and The White Queen.

RadioTimes.com has contacted Barnard's representatives for comment. The BBC declined to comment when approached.

Further details about Barnard's potential appearance are not known at this stage, although the aforementioned Twitter thread claims that the episode takes place in 2046 and that new companion Ruby Sunday – played by Millie Gibson – was also seen on set wearing Albion party clothes.

Filming on season 14 of the beloved sci-fi show has been underway since early December, with the show having announced the beginning of production on its social channels and Gibson also Tweeting about her "first day" on set.

