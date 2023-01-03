So, it's safe to say that fans of the show are more than a little surprised at the news of the series being cancelled. After just one season, the German thriller has been given the red light. The news was confirmed by series co-creator Baran bo Odar through a statement shared to his official Instagram yesterday (January 2nd).

In the world of mind-bending series, Netflix 's 1899 was set to be a surefire hit. It kept viewers guessing, was home to some truly stellar performances , and even left us with questions and cliffhangers aplenty .

He wrote: “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.

“We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget.”

The series followed an immigrant steamer ship, the Kerberos, as it embarked on a trip to a new world - until it came across a mysterious other ship, the Prometheus. The series came from the creators of acclaimed German science fiction thriller Dark – arguably one of the best Netflix original series to ever stream on the platform – Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar.

Despite 1899 being widely critically acclaimed and ranking highly in Netflix's top 10 charts consistently upon its release, it wasn't enough to save the series. Following the announcement, an impassioned fan has started a Change.org petition calling on Netflix to renew the drama. At the time of writing, the petition has amassed nearly 16,000 signatures.

“1899 was clearly created with multiple seasons in mind,” the petition's bio reads. “After the first season, there are a lot of unanswered questions and a big cliffhanger at the end of the last episode. We want a renewal of the show and a proper end to the story.”

One of the stars of the series, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, shared a heartwarming snapshot of the 1899 cast and acknowledged the sad news, saying: "We are all truly devastated by this fact."

Similarly, fans have taken to Twitter to air their grievances about the series's cancellation, with one user stating that it has made Netflix "a library of unfinished stories with no ending". "If they [Netflix] think this is a good long-term strategy, they will be in for a rude awakening fairly soon."

Some fans have even floated the idea of 1899 possibly being picked up by another platform.

And with 1899 supposed to be running for at least three seasons, it's natural that many have been left confused as to Netflix's decision to cancel when the writers planned more content to explore.

