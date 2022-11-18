What they will find on board this other ship quickly turns what was meant to be their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.

New Netflix series 1899 comes from the creators of Dark, and tells the story of a migrant steamship whose journey takes an unexpected turn when another migrant ship is discovered adrift on open sea.

The mystery horror series includes a multilingual cast, with actors such as Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael and Anton Lesser filling out major roles, amongst others

One particular highlight for viewers will likely be the show's stirring score and soundtrack, which features some popular, hugely atmospheric songs to add to the series' eerie tone.

Read on for everything you need to know about the songs heard on the 1899 soundtrack.

1899 theme song

The theme song heard over the title credits of every episode is a cover of the Jefferson Airplane song White Rabbit, performed by Eliot Sumner and developed by Ben Frost.

The song was first released in 1967, and draws on imagery from Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland. It has previously been heard across a whole host of film and TV projects, including Platoon, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Sopranos, Stranger Things and the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections.

Sumner is the child of musician and actor Sting and actress Trudie Styler, who was recently seen in Pose.

1899 composer

The show's original music was composed by Ben Frost, an Australian-Icelandic musician known for his work on previous shows including Fortitude and Raised by Wolves.

He also wrote the music for Netflix's Dark, which comes from the same creators as 1899.

1899 soundtrack: Every song featured in the Netflix series

Episode 1 - The Ship

White Rabbit - Jefferson Airplane

Episode 2 - The Boy

Child in Time - Deep Purple

Episode 3 - The Fog

The Killing Moon - Echo and the Bunnymen

Episode 4 - The Fight

(Don’t Fear) The Reaper - Blue Öyster Cult

Episode 5 - The Calling

The Wizard - Black Sabbath

Episode 6 - The Pyramid

All Along the Watchtower - Jimi Hendrix

Episode 7 - The Storm

The Wind (Of My Soul) - Cat Stevens

Episode 8 - The Key

Starman - David Bowie

You can read our review of 1899 right here now.

1899 is available to stream on Netflix now.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

