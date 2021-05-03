1899 release date: Netflix drama cast, trailer, and latest news

Netflix has released a first look image of its upcoming multilingual drama series 1899, starring Emily Beechum (The Pursuit of Love) and Anton Lesser (aka Qyburn in Game of Thrones).

Advertisement

The mystery series is the latest offering from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the makers behind the hit German science fiction thriller Dark (also on Netflix).

German actor Andreas Pietschmann, who played “The Stranger” in Dark, also stars in the new series, alongside further cast members that include Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk) and Miguel Bernardeau (Elite).

A first look image of the ensemble drama was released on Monday 3rd May 2021, and showcases the show’s large international cast.

Here’s everything we know so far about 1899, a new drama from the creators of Dark.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is 1899 released on Netflix?

The series began production on a virtual production stage in Germany in May 2021. A release date has yet to be announced, but we’ll keep this page updated with any news and trailer announcements.

What is 1899 about?

Set in the last year of the 1800s, the series begins when “a migrant steamship heads west to leave the old continent,” according to the official Netflix synopsis.

“The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, [are] united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board, will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.”

Who stars in Netflix series 1899?

The drama features a large, multilingual ensemble cast, all of whom will converse on-screen in their own respective mother tongues.

The pan-European cast includes: Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentao, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards, Alexandre Willaume and Anton Lesser.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix – you can also visit our TV Guide or our Drama hub for all the latest news.