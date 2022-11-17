Whereas the cast for their previous show was predominantly made up of actors from their homeland, new series 1899 is very much an international affair, with stars from the UK, Spain, Denmark, France and Hong Kong among the ensemble.

In Dark, Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar crafted one of the most complex TV shows of recent years – and now the German pair are back with another Netflix drama that looks set to be equally mind-bending.

The show follows an immigrant steamer, Kerberos, which is heading to the new world when it encounters a mysterious second ship, the Prometheus, which has been missing for months.

Read on for everything you need to know about that cast – including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Emily Beecham plays Maura Franklin

Who is Maura? One of the first women to study medicine in England, Maura is a doctor who specialises in the human brain. She is described as "forthright and mysterious" and is travelling to New York to put her medical degree to use.

What else has Emily Beecham been in? Beecham has had film roles in the likes of Hail, Caesar!, Daphne, Little Joe and Cruella while previous small screen credits include The Village, Into the Badlands and The Pursuit of Love.

Aneurin Barnard plays Daniel

Who is Daniel? A mysterious passenger on board the Kerberos whose origins and intentions are unknown.

What else has Aneurin Barnard been in? Barnard's previous credits include roles in TV shows such as The White Queen, Cilla and War & Peace and films such as Hunky Dory, Dunkirk and The Goldfinch.

Andreas Pietschmann plays Eyk Larsen

Who is Eyk? The ship's German captain, Eyk is an experienced sailor who likes to drink alcohol and is hiding a dark secret.

What else has Andreas Pietschmann been in? Pietschmann is probably best known for his role as The Stranger in Dark, while other TV credits include German series Ku'damm 59 and drama The Team.

Miguel Bernardeau plays Ángel

Who is Ángel? A wealthy Spaniard who is traveling to New York with his priest brother, Ramiro.

What else has Miguel Bernardeau been in? Bernardeau is known for his leading role as Guzmán Nunier in Netflix's Spanish teen drama Elite, while other credits include the HBO Max series Todo lo otro and upcoming Disney Plus show The Last One.

Rosalie Craig plays Virginia

Who is Virginia? A solo traveler on the Kerberos who chats to everyone on the boat – but who knows some passengers better than others.

What else has Rosalie Craig been in? Craig is best known for her theatre work – but previous TV credits include minor roles in Spooks, Miranda, Endeavour, Lovesick, Midsomer Murders, Truth Seekers, The Queen's Gambit and Anatomy of a Scandal.

Mathilde Ollivier plays Clémence

Who is Clémence? A Parisian woman from a bourgeois background, Clémence is stuck in a loveless marriage and is travelling on the boat in an effort to break free.

What else has Mathilde Ollivier been in? Ollivier is known for appearing in films such as Overlord, A Call to Spy and Boss Level, while she also has a successful modelling career.

Alexandre Willaume plays Anker

Who is Anker? The patriarch of a Danish family aboard the Kerberos, Anker turns to his wife and her deep religious beliefs when their voyage to the New World takes an unexpected turn.

What else has Alexandre Willaume been in? Danish actor Willaume's past work includes TV shows such as Home Fires, The Last Kingdom, COBRA and The Wheel of Time in addition to a range of films, including Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and Tomb Raider.

Clara Rosager plays Tove

Who is Tove? The eldest child of the religious Danish family, Tove is traveling on the Kerberos with her parents and siblings hoping for life-changing opportunities in New York.

What else has Clara Rosager been in? Rosager is best known for playing Sarah in the second and third seasons of Netflix drama The Rain, while she also had a role in the 2020 film Misbehaviour.

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen plays Krester

Who is Krester? Tove's younger brother, who is very protective of his sister.

What else has Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen been in? Like Rosager, Tønnesen is best known for his role in The Rain in which he played Rasmus Andersen, while he also played the role of Magnus Nyborg Christensen in the Borgen reboot.

Isabella Wei as Ling Yi

Who is Ling Yi? A teen passenger aboard the Kerberos, Ling Yi is accompanied by her servant Yuk Je and is dressed as a geisha, although she and her travel companion speak Cantonese.

What else has Isabella Wei been in? This is Wei's first major screen credit.

The cast also includes: Anton Lesser (Endeavor), Maciej Musiał (1983, The Witcher) as Olek, Yann Gael (Sakho & Mangane) as Jérome, Maria Erwolter (The Ritual) as Iben, José Pimentão (Teorias da Conspiração) as Ramiro, Gabby Wong (Rogue One) as Yuk Je, Jonas Bloquet (Elle) as Lucien, Fflyn Edwards (Save the Cinema) as Elliot, Isaak Dentler (Dark) as Franz, and Martin Greis-Rosenthal (Another Round).

