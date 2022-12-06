The posts featured the first clapperboard for the new season, which noted that filming began on 5th December 2022 and that the season's first director would be Dylan Holmes Williams, known for his previous work on M Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ series Servant .

Filming has officially begun on Ncuti Gatwa 's first full season of Doctor Who , with the news being announced across the sci-fi series's social channels.

While we know that Gatwa has already filmed some scenes for the show, expected to air as part of the 60th anniversary specials next year, this will be his Fifteenth Doctor's first full season.

It will follow both the departure of Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor earlier this year in The Power of the Doctor, and David Tennant's return to the TARDIS as the new Fourteenth Doctor.

Meanwhile, season 14 will also be the first to feature Millie Gibson's new companion character Ruby Sunday, as was first announced during this year's Children in Need appeal night in November.

Gibson posted to her social accounts a picture of flowers with a card featuring the now commonly-used sequence of emojis, this time including two hearts and a diamond.

She captioned the post with: "First day... officially a Cardiff resident ;)".

Meanwhile, returning showrunner Russell T Davies also posted his reaction to the start of filming on his Instagram, saying: "FILMING BEGINS on the next season! So many mysteries to come. Who is the X? What is the Y? And what the hell is the spinning Z?!? You’ll find out! On BBC One, BBC iPlayer and Disney+".

The 14th season will be the first to stream internationally exclusively on Disney Plus, after a deal was made between the platform and the BBC earlier this year.

