Following tonight's BBC centenary special, The Power of the Doctor , David Tennant and Catherine Tate will appear in three special episodes, set to air in November 2023 to mark the show's 60th anniversary.

New details have emerged regarding the future of Doctor Who .

Fans saw Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerate into Tennant in tonight's episode, with this new incarnation officially being referred to as "the Fourteenth Doctor".

Following the anniversary specials, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will then take control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor, with his first episode airing "over the festive period" in 2023.

It's as yet unclear if this means a New Year's Day episode, or if Doctor Who will be returning to a Christmas Day slot.

Neil Patrick Harris in Doctor Who

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way!" said returning showrunner Russell T Davies. "The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun!

"And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble (Catherine Tate)? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

Catherine Tate returns to Doctor Who as Donna Noble BBC

Viewers have already been treated to a first-look teaser for the 60th anniversary specials, which feature a fleeting glimpse of Gatwa – so could it be that he appears in the 60th specials, prior to his first "official" appearance? Only time will tell...

