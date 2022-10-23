Tonight's 90-minute special The Power of the Doctor – aired as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations – brought back a number of series veterans, including classic Doctors and companions.

Doctor Who has officially bid adieu to the Thirteenth Doctor – but as the latest episode proved, goodbyes on this show can be far from final.

The episode also wrote out both Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor and Mandip Gill's companion Yaz, but speaking at a press screening for the special, Gill suggested that the return of old companions in her own farewell episode means there's hope we'll see Yaz again.

Yaz (Mandip Gill) in Doctor Who.

"We're always going to be a part of it," Gill said of Doctor Who. "You've just seen what what can happen in years to come. So if they need another companion [in future], I will answer that call."

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has also departed the show alongside his leads, with Russell T Davies – who previously served as head writer and executive producer between 2005 and 2010 – returning to take up his old mantle.

"I've handed in my CV to Russell," Whittaker quipped.

Doctor Who fans are certainly getting served a healthy dose of nostalgia right now, with the show's own 60th anniversary celebrations next year set to feature more returning stars in the form of David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

Tennant's return will see him pitted against a villain played by Neil Patrick Harris, with fans speculating that Harris might be playing a classic Doctor Who foe, the Celestial Toymaker.

