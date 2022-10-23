At the end of The Power of the Doctor , following Tennant's surprise return after Jodie Whittaker's regeneration , fans got a glimpse of the specials set to come next year - and boy, do they look action-packed.

David Tennant is back as the Doctor, and the BBC dropped a thrilling taste of what's to come - including a first look at incoming Time Lord, Ncuti Gatwa .

A pensive Ten (or as the BBC are now calling him, Fourteen) can be seen looking around London before being tormented by Neil Patrick Harris' mysterious Victorian-mime-looking character.

Neil Patrick Harris in Doctor Who (BBC)

We also caught a glimpse of Donna Noble (played by Catherine Tate), who we know is back for the special Doctor Who stories.

But the real treat came at the end of the short trailer which saw incoming Doctor Gatwa ask: "Can someone tell me what the hell is going on here?"

Russell T Davies, returning showrunner said: “If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

The BBC also confirmed we will get three special episodes in November 2023 in celebration of Doctor Who's 60th anniversary.

Gatwa's first appearance as the Doctor will air over Christmas in 2023.

