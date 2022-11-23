The BBC has shared a new look at David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor as part of the Doctor Who Day celebrations.

“A new life… with an old face!” a Twitter post from the show’s official account teased, adding: “Is there more to the Doctor’s latest regeneration than we know?”

Fans were previously treated to a closer look at Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor outfit at MCM Comic Con last month, where a special exhibit showed off the blue coat and white trainers that the Doctor will wear in the upcoming 60th anniversary episodes, which are set to air in 2023.

The exhibit also featured the striped jumper and green jacket worn by Catherine Tate, who will be reprising her role as the Doctor’s companion Donna Noble in the three specials.

In October, fans got a major surprise towards the end of The Power of the Doctor, Jodie Whittaker’s final outing in the iconic role, when Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010, was reintroduced as the Fourteenth Doctor.

David Tennant returns as the Doctor in The Power of the Doctor. BBC Studios

The move was certainly an unexpected one, as Sex Education’s Ncuti Gwata had previously been confirmed as the new Doctor by showrunner Russell T Davies back in May.

Gatwa, the Fifteenth Doctor, will eventually join the show in an episode airing “over the festive period” in 2023, but has already cropped up in a teaser trailer for next year’s specials.

To mark Doctor Who Day, which celebrates the BBC show’s debut on 23rd November 1963, a new set of action figures inspired by The Power of the Doctor’s thrilling finale has been released.

The Regeneration Set features the Thirteenth Doctor wearing an ensemble which pays tribute to multiple incarnations of the Doctor, including details from the Second, Fourth, Fifth, Seventh and Tenth iterations of the character, and also includes the Fourteenth Doctor, wearing his new outfit.

Earlier today, the BBC unveiled a new diamond-inspired logo on Twitter to celebrate the show's upcoming 60th anniversary.

