The BBC unveiled a diamond-inspired design on Twitter to celebrate Doctor Who Day, which takes place every year on 23rd November to commemorate the first episode of the sci-fi series airing on the broadcaster in 1963.

The Doctor Who logo has been given a special makeover to mark the show’s 60th anniversary.

“This #DoctorWhoDay we’re celebrating the past, the present and the future,” a tweet posted on the show’s official account read.

“Here’s your first look at a special #DoctorWho logo to celebrate the show’s diamond anniversary next year in 2023.”

This emblem is a twist on the new logo, which was unveiled last month and brought back the classic diamond shape, as previously seen during Tom Baker’s stint as the Fourth Doctor back in the 1970s.

There have been plenty of exciting updates for fans to keep track of in recent months, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa announced as the TARDIS’ latest occupant back in May.

Last month, Jodie Whittaker’s final episode, The Power of the Doctor, ended on a surprising note when the Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into a new incarnation played by David Tennant, who portrayed the Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010 and previously returned for a special episode in 2013.

Then, during last week’s Children in Need telethon, Millie Gibson was unveiled as Gatwa’s companion.

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in Doctor Who BBC

The star, best known for her role as Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street, will take on the role of Ruby Sunday next year.

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion," she said. "It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started."

Her new co-star Gatwa described her as “full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor.”

“From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent,” he added. “This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot wait to sail the universe with Millie!"

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies hailed her as “brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor” and teased that although Gibson has survived “chases, guns and sieges” during her time on Coronation Street, “that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”

Tennant is set to return for three special episodes airing in November 2023 to mark the 60th anniversary, and will be joined by Catherine Tate, reprising her role as Donna Noble.

It will then be time for Gatwa to take over the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor, with his debut episode expected to air “over the festive period” in 2023.

