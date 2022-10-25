In a new video teaser, it was confirmed that the BBC sci-fi series is bringing back the classic 'diamond' logo – as seen during Tom Baker's tenure as the Fourth Doctor in the 1970s.

The 'new' logo for Doctor Who 's 2023 episodes has been revealed – though it's more a new take on an old favourite.

The diamond logo remains popular amongst fans and is considered a design classic, but its return feels especially fitting given that next year marks 60 years of Doctor Who, or the show's diamond anniversary.

Following Sunday night's BBC centenary special, The Power of the Doctor, David Tennant and Catherine Tate will appear in three special episodes to mark the anniversary, set to air in November 2023.

Following the anniversary specials, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will then take control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor, with his first episode airing "over the festive period" in 2023.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It has also been announced today (25th October) that new episodes of Doctor Who will be available to stream on Disney Plus from next year outside of the UK and Ireland, though the BBC will remain the show's exclusive home in the UK.

Returning as head writer and executive producer following his previous successful stint as showrunner from 2005 to 2010, Russell T Davies said: "I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney Plus together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK."

Viewers have already been treated to a first-look teaser for the 60th anniversary specials, which feature a fleeting glimpse of Gatwa.

Read more about Doctor Who:

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.