We asked RadioTimes.com readers what they thought of the refreshed logo, which will usher in the series' 60th celebrations next year, led by David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor ahead of Ncuti Gatwa's debut – and their reactions were largely positive.

With Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode, The Power of the Doctor , now having aired and the show looking to the future, the BBC sci-fi has unveiled its new logo inspired by the 1970s diamond logo of the Tom Baker era.

Many praised the logo's nod to classic Doctor Who, with one user tweeting: "It's a well-executed version of an old favourite. Nostalgic, but also fresh and bold enough to avoid pigeonholing itself as being too 'sci-fi'. We all know the show is a bit of everything!"

Another added: "A modern version of the best logo ever, what's not to love?"

One fan also tweeted that the logo was the "best logo the shows ever had, representing the past & the future, feeling timeless & classic, just like the show itself".

Another fan speculated that the logo wouldn't be permanent, but rather a special 60th anniversary addition to the series. They tweeted: "Such a brilliant homage for the 60th. One of the most iconic logos, brought up for the specials and probably not here to stay for longer, but very welcome. Adore it so much!!!"

But the responses were not all positive. One fan said that they were hoping for something 'brand new' rather than a revamp of an old logo.

"I like the return of the Doctor being over Who, but was hoping for something brand new. While I don't hate it, it's just a 3D version of the 70s diamond logo. Though I'm glad it's the original colors and not the multicolor version they used in 90s before the movie logo," they wrote.

Another explained why they didn't think the diamond logo work: "Sorry, but it feels childish. In part that is okay, because children are a core audience of the show. But many teenagers and adults watch the show as well, and it is a family program. I fear this only lures in more children to watch and makes the brand less cool for older people."

Others – including comedian Jason Manford – joked that the new logo shared some similarities with that of children's show Paw Patrol.

In response, however, another fan added: "Try going back to the 70s, to see where PP got the idea from."

Whether the logo remains beyond the 60th episodes remains to be seen but, as one fan said, it's hopefully a sign of "great things to come".

