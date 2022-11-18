The casting was revealed during this year's Children in Need broadcast on BBC One.

Millie Gibson will be the new Doctor Who companion, joining Ncuti Gatwa for adventures in time and space.

Gibson, best known for playing Kelly Neelan on ITV soap Coronation Street for three years, will play a character named Ruby Sunday.

Alongside Gatwa, Millie Gibson will make her Doctor Who debut over the festive season in 2023 when the Fifteenth Doctor takes control of the TARDIS.

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion," said Gibson. "It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started."

Millie Gibson in Doctor Who BBC

Gatwa added: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot wait to sail the universe with Millie!"

Russell T Davies, Doctor Who showrunner, said: "It’s the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday."

Doctor Who script editor Scott Handcock recently shared that secret auditions were held for the new companion in September, with Gatwa, the next Doctor, in attendance.

Fans of the BBC sci-fi series were left surprised when last month's special, The Power of the Doctor, closed with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerating into a Fourteenth incarnation played by David Tennant, who'd previously portrayed the Tenth Doctor.

Tennant and Catherine Tate will return to Doctor Who for three special episodes, set to air in November 2023 to mark the show's 60th anniversary.

Gatwa will then take control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor, with his first episode airing "over the festive period" in 2023, though given the Sex Education star appeared in a teaser for the 60th specials, it's expected he'll make at least a cameo appearance in that trilogy.

