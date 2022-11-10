Details about the upcoming episodes are being kept tightly under wraps, however auditions for the Doctor's next sidekick have already begun, according to the show's script editor.

While Doctor Who fans can't wait to see David Tennant return to the role of the Doctor before Ncuti Gatwa's iteration arrives on our screens, there's still a big question hanging over the BBC sci-fi series: who will be the Fifteenth Doctor's companion?

Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine, Doctor Who script editor Scott Handcock revealed in his production diary that secret auditions for the next companion were held on Saturday 24th September.

Doctor Who Magazine issue 584. Panini

"Secret companion auditions take place in London – with Ncuti in attendance!" the diary entry reads.

The diary details events at Doctor Who HQ from 31st August up until 29th September, during which time the BBC and Disney Plus received edits of the three Doctor Who specials that will be airing in 2023.

With those dates in mind, fans can assume that Gatwa's companion won't be appearing in the 2023 specials.

Earlier this month, showrunner Russell T Davies announced that Disney Plus would become the new home for Doctor Who internationally, adding that the new deal is "the best of both worlds" ahead of Gatwa's tenure as the show's star.

Until Gatwa officially takes over, we know that David Tennant will be returning to the role alongside Catherine Tate as Donna for the show's 60th anniversary specials.

After Tennant's Doctor seemed to regenerate along with his outfit, Davies explained the costume twist, revealing that he didn't want Tennant to "appear in Jodie [Whittaker's] costumes".

He said: "I think the notion of men dressing in ‘women’s clothes’, the notion of drag, is very delicate. I’m a huge fan of that culture and the dignity of that, it’s truly a valuable thing. But it has to be done with immense thought and respect."

Doctor Who magazine issue 584 is out now. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

