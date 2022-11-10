Not only did the face of the Doctor change in the most recent generation, but so did his clothes , which never usually happens during a regeneration.

When the Thirteenth Doctor regenerated back into David Tennant 's iteration of the Time Lord in Doctor Who 's Power of the Doctor , fans weren't just surprised by the Good Omens star's return to the role – his outfit also raised a few eyebrows.

However, new showrunner Russell T Davies has addressed the anomaly, revealing that he was "absolutely certain that the clothes would regenerate" with Tennant's return.

Speaking to Doctor Who Magazine, Davies said: "I was very certain that I didn’t want David to appear in Jodie’s costume. I think the notion of men dressing in ‘women’s clothes’, the notion of drag, is very delicate. I’m a huge fan of that culture and the dignity of that, it’s truly a valuable thing.

"But it has to be done with immense thought and respect. With respect to Jodie and her Doctor, I think it can look like mockery when a straight man wears her clothes. To put a great big six-foot Scotsman into them looks like we’re taking the mickey."

He added that he worried that a scene in which Tennant's Doctor wore Thirteen's outfit would be printed in newspapers "for the rest of time".

"If they can play with gender in a sarcastic or critical way, they will," he added. "We could have the Doctor dressed as a knight, or dressed as God, or dressed as William Hartnell, and the only photo they’d print would be of David in what they considered to be women’s clothes."

The incoming showrunner feared the moment would be "weaponised" and used to mock feminine traits and drag culture.

Tennant is set to appear as his Doctor in next year's 60th-anniversary celebrations before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role, with Catherine Tate also reprising her role as Donna.

