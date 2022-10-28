Doctor Who has shared a photo on Twitter of David Tennant's outfit from The Power of the Doctor and the upcoming specials, which is currently on display at this year's MCM Comic Con.

It's been less than a week since we saw Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerate into that of David Tennant's , but now Doctor Who fans are able to get a closer look at the Tenth/Fourteenth Doctor's outfit.

The outfit, which consists of the Tenth Doctor's classic blue coat and trainers, is displayed next to that of Donna Noble, who will also be appearing in Doctor Who's 2023 specials with Catherine Tate reprising the role.

"The TARDIS has landed at MCM Comic Con in London," Doctor Who wrote in a tweet.

"Head on over to the Doctor Who stand to get your first up-close look at the costumes worn by the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble in the upcoming specials!"

The costume is on show for the first time at the London Comic Con, which is running from 28th-30th October.

"The beginning of a new era is always an exciting time and what better way to celebrate than by giving fans an opportunity to see the new Doctor’s costume in person," Doctor Who's director of brand Vanessa Hamilton said.

"We know thousands of Doctor Who fans attend London Comic Con and, following its first appearance on Sunday’s episode, we hope fans will be as delighted to see the Fourteenth Doctor’s costume as we are to display it."

While fans are expecting Ncuti Gatwa to make his debut as the Doctor at some point in the show, last Sunday's special surprised fans by reintroducing David Tennant, who is now officially the Fourteenth Doctor.

After morphing back into the Tenth Doctor, who appeared to regenerate along with his outfit, the Doctor said: "I know these teeth," which was a reference to his first words as the Doctor, before delivering his classic catchphrase: "What? What?! WHAT?!"

We did get a sneak-peek at Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor in a teaser trailer for next year's specials, in which we watch the Sex Education star say: "Will somebody tell me what the hell is going on here?"

Meanwhile, Doctor Who is moving homes for those watching from outside the UK, with Disney Plus acquiring the global streaming rights in time for the BBC show's new era (and new logo).

