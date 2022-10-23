In our video review, Morgan Jeffery (Executive Editor, RadioTimes.com ) and Huw Fullerton (Commissioning Editor, Radio Times magazine) unpack all – well, not quite all – 90 minutes of The Power of the Doctor .

After much anticipation and reams of speculation, Doctor Who 's centenary special – the final episode to feature Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor – is finally out there... but did it live up to our lofty expectations?

There's plenty to unpack of course, from those appearances from classic Doctors (Morgan was particularly excited by the return of Paul McGann, as you'll see) to the revisiting of old companions beyond just Tegan (Janet Fielding) and Ace (Sophie Aldred).

But beyond the festivities to mark 100 years of the BBC, how did this feature-length episode fare as a capper to Chris Chibnall's tenure as showrunner? Was it a perfect end to the Thirteenth Doctor's era? And were the likes of Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) given satisfying send-offs?

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor and Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan in Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor James Pardon/BBC Studios

For all this and more – including some controversial opinions on previous regeneration stories – watch our Doctor Who video review above.

For more from Morgan and Huw, why not take a listen to our the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, featuring episodic reviews of series 13: Flux and the two previous Thirteenth Doctor specials from 2022?

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more about Doctor Who:

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. or more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.