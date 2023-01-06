Following reports that the BBC sci-fi will now receive a monumental budget of £10 million per episode, Davies has debunked the rumours.

There's been plenty of discussion about the BBC's new deal with Disney Plus and how it will affect Doctor Who - but returning showrunner Russell T Davies has set a few things straight.

Asked about the circulating reports, the showrunner explained to Doctor Who Magazine: "That has been exaggerated. If that was the budget, I’d be speaking to you from my base on the Moon.

"That is not the budget, and I worry that misinformation like that creates false expectation. Nonetheless, we have a lovely, handsome budget, and we’re very happy with how we’re proceeding with it."

Executive producer Jane Tranter added: "It’s a really good budget for us. But we are not Game of Thrones. Or The Rings of Power."

How the show's bosses will use that "handsome" budget remains to be seen.

But we do know that the Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and companion, Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, will take over the keys to the TARDIS later this year following three 60th anniversary specials starring David Tennant (as the Fourteenth Doctor) and Catherine Tate (Donna Noble) in November.

Filming for season 14 is currently taking place and eagle-eyed fans have noticed what appears to be an exciting addition to the cast.

1899 actor Aneurin Barnard appeared to grace various campaign posters as the fictional politician Roger Ap Gwilliam around set at Cardiff's Capitol Shopping Centre.

The posters suggest that Gwilliam represents a political party called Albion which has the slogan: "For a bigger, better and bolder Britain."

Filming for season 14 started in December, with the news being announced on Doctor Who's social channels, and Gibson celebrating her "first day" on set.

