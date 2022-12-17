Two initial images have been revealed, showing Gatwa's Doctor wearing a brown and black chequered suit with an orange jumper underneath, brown shoes and a necklace.

Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who costume for the sci-fi series's 14th season has been revealed – and it ushers in a new era for the Time Lord.

In one of the images, he is also joined by new companion Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, who is wearing a denim jacket and blue shorts.

You can get a glimpse of the pair of them in costume together right here:

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC/Bad Wolf

Gatwa was first glimpsed in a trailer at the end of Jodi Whittaker's final episode, Power of the Doctor. He was sporting a loose-fitting shirt and a grey scarf, and already looked very different from Whittaker, whose own grey wool coat and colourful stripes marked a departure from Peter Capaldi's mostly monochrome look.

The Sex Education actor previously told RadioTimes.com he had a say in what his Doctor would wear, teasing that it would be an "exciting" change of style for the Time Lord.

Before we see Gatwa sporting the stylish garb onscreen, we have the 60th anniversary specials to look forward to. David Tennant's Ten is returning, though he has been rebranded as Fourteen. He does still sport Ten's classic blue coat and trainer combo, however.

The Power of the Doctor also revealed Donna Noble's (Catherine Tate) outfit, which looks as practical as ever.

The Fifteenth Doctor era is already shaping up to be markedly different than what we've seen from the show over the past few years, with Russell T Davies confirming earlier this month that the series' annual Christmas specials would return, after a break in the tradition in recent years.

