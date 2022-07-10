Ncuti Gatwa reveals he has a say in his “exciting” Doctor Who outfit

As for the next Doctor, who'll be played by Ncuti Gatwa , we know very little about his take on number 14 – however, the Sex Education star has revealed that he will get to contribute to The Doctor's dress style.

While Doctor Who fans know the titular character best for his adventures through space and time, you can't forget their fashion sense, with every iteration of the Doctor bringing their own style to the Time Lord.

Asked whether he'll be given a say on The Fourteenth Doctor's outfit, Gatwa told RadioTimes.com at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards: "Yeah, I will."

While he couldn't given much away, he added: "It will be exciting."

Gatwa joked that plans for his Doctor have been kept "under wraps" – even from him – because of his "big mouth", but adding that he's "raring to go" on the BBC sci-fi series. "It's been a while since I've known, so I'm just chomping at the bit to start filming!"

Back in May, Ncuti Gatwa was announced as the next actor to play Doctor Who, with the BAFTA nominee working alongside showrunner Russell T Davies, who'll be returning to the show for its 60th anniversary.

Jodie Whittaker's final episode is set to air later this year, with Russell T Davies revealing that it will have "lots of surprises".

"I just saw the finished version of that two days ago. It’s a 90-minute epic, it’s fantastic, [it] is gorgeous. Lots of surprises," he told The One Show.

The South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2022 air on Wednesday 13th July at 10pm on Sky Arts. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

