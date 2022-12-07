And now, returning showrunner Davies has revealed he has also been working on Christmas specials in the new issue of Doctor Who Magazine .

It's been an exciting year for Doctor Who fans. David Tennant is back, rebranded as Fourteen, for the show's 60th anniversary and Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson (who plays his companion Ruby Sunday) are already filming the new season , helmed by Russel T Davies.

"For the first time ever, I'm writing a Christmas Special... at Christmas!" he said.

He also added that there would be at least two specials: one in 2023, which has already been written, and one in 2024.

He explained: "The 2023 script has been long since signed-off. The new one is for end-of-year 2024!"

It's exciting news, even if it will be a long while yet before we see the episodes on screen. To be exact, there will be 13 months between the series's last episode, Power of the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker's swan song), and Tennant's return for the 60th anniversary.

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in Doctor Who BBC

Davies addressed the extensive gap himself, saying: "It takes a while to get the empire in shape, but that's a serious plan: annual Doctor Who, no gap years, lots of content, on and on."

You can read the full interview in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine.

