The former Coronation Street star, who's set to play Ruby Sunday alongside new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa , was going about her glam routine for the National Television Awards when she got the call.

Millie Gibson has revealed where exactly she was when she found out she'd been cast as the newest companion in Doctor Who .

"I went to get a spray tan for the NTAs, and I was in the room waiting to dry off when I got this WhatsApp call, asking me to join the call with all my agents," she recalled to Doctor Who Magazine.

"I picked up the phone and they were like, ‘Are you good at keeping secrets?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ They said, ‘Are you really good at keeping secrets? Cos you’ve got it.'”

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC

You can read the full interview in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine.

The actress, who has been filming in Cardiff for season 14 of Doctor Who, was announced as the next companion during last year's Children in Need event.

She said at the time: "Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion.

"It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started."

Doctor Who Magazine

Gatwa added of her casting: "Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor.

"From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent.

"This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!"

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies also said: "It’s the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already.

"She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday."

Gatwa and Gibson are set to take over the keys to the TARDIS after the 60th anniversary specials this year, which will see iconic stars including David Tennant and Catherine Tate return, alongside new cast members like Yasmin Finney and Neil Patrick Harris.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage and visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.