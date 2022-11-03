While Doctor Who fans don't know a huge amount about next year's 60th anniversary episodes, Finney has teased that her casting is going to "change the world".

With Jodie Whittaker's era of Doctor Who now officially over, it's time to look forward to the show's 2023 specials, which will see Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney take on the new role of Rose .

Speaking to Vogue, Finney opened up about becoming the first transgender actress to play a main role on the long-running BBC sci-fi drama.

"It will change the world," she said, before adding that she couldn't say much more about it.

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent in Heartstopper Netflix

"There are spies. If I talk about the Whoniverse, it's over," she said. "All I can say is, I feel so honoured to be seen by Russell [T Davies]... I remember growing up idolising it."

Finney also praised the "very inclusive" iteration of the show, adding: "I'm happy to be the representation on a show that means a lot to so many."

The BBC announced that Finney would be joining the cast of Russell T Davies' Doctor Who back in May, with the incoming showrunner saying: "Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set."

"We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world – and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!"

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Davies isn't the only Doctor Who staple returning to the show for its 60th anniversary celebrations – David Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles as the Tenth/Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble, with fans watching Whittaker's Doctor regenerate into that of Tennant's last month.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.