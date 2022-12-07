Returning showrunner Russell T Davies confirmed during a chat with Doctor Who Magazine that season 14 will have eight episodes.

The Doctor Who news keeps pouring in, including the exciting announcement that both Ncuti Gatwa and companion Millie Gibson are already in Cardiff filming the new season – and now we know how many episodes it will consist of.

The It's A Sin creator noted that the episode count is down on previous runs, but reassured fans by saying: "OK, that's fewer episodes than the last full season. But give us time. We have plans, and that's a promise!"

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It definitely does sound like Davies will make up for the shorter season with other content.

Of course, there are the 60th anniversary specials starring David Tennant to look forward to before then. Plus, the return of Christmas specials.

Davies confirmed in the same interview that he's already working on the 2024 Christmas special, so Doctor Who fans won't be short of things to discuss despite the 13-month wait between The Power of the Doctor and the 60th anniversary specials airing.

You can read the full interview in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine – out tomorrow (Thursday 8th December).

Read more:

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage and visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.