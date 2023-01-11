The Catch: Release date speculation, cast and news for Channel 5 drama
The latest TM Logan adaptation from Channel 5 is about to arrive on our screens.
Jason Watkins and Aneurin Barnard are heading up brand new Channel 5 drama The Catch, which sees the broadcaster once again adapt a novel by TM Logan.
Watkins stars as Ed, a fisherman and proud family man, while Barnard plays Ryan, a rich, handsome younger man who enters Ed's daughter's life.
As secrets and lies are exposed, Ed finds his life spiralling out of control. But who really is Ryan?
Read on for everything you need to know about The Catch on Channel 5.
When will The Catch air on Channel 5?
A firm air date has yet to be announced for The Catch, but we are expecting it to arrive in the coming weeks on Channel 5, in early 2023.
We will keep this page updated as soon as we have any further information about the release date for The Catch, which will be made up of four hour-long episodes.
What is The Catch about?
The Catch is based on the novel of the same name by TM Logan, and is is the second of Logan's books that Channel 5 has adapted, after The Holiday was released in March 2022.
The official synopsis for The Catch says that Watkins plays "Ed Collier, a proud husband, father and local fisherman determined to do whatever it takes to keep his family together".
The synopsis continues: "But when rich, handsome younger man Ryan Wilson enters the life of his daughter Abbie Collier and threatens to take her away from him, Ed finds his life spiralling out of control.
"Secrets and lies are exposed with every twist and turn, including from Ed’s own past. As he is faced with the very real possibility of losing everything he’s worked so hard to achieve, can Ed discover the truth about his daughter’s new boyfriend before it’s too late?"
The Catch cast - Jason Watkins and Aneurin Barnard star
Leading the cast of The Catch are Jason Watkins (McDonald & Dodds) and Cathy Belton (Red Rock) as Ed and Claire Collier, while Aneurin Barnard (Peaky Blinders, Doctor Who) plays Ryan Wilson and Poppy Gilbert (Sherwood) plays Abbie Collier.
You can find a list of the full cast for The Catch on Channel 5 right here:
- Jason Watkins as Ed Collier
- Cathy Belton as Claire Collier
- Aneurin Barnard as Ryan Wilson
- Poppy Gilbert as Abbie Collier
- Brenda Fricker as Phyllis Doyle
- Ian Pirie as Bob Chapman
- Jade Jordan as Katz
- Morgan Palmeria as George
- Tracy Wiles as DI Nott
- Cameron Jack as Craig
- Menyee Lai as Pauline
- Paul Sparkes as Wayne Pendrick
- Jacob Hickey as Josh
- Karl Hogan as Baxter
Is there a trailer for The Catch?
There isn't a trailer available for The Catch just yet, but Channel 5 has released a quick look at its new dramas, including The Catch, which you can watch right here.
The Catch is coming to Channel 5 soon.
