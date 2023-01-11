Watkins stars as Ed, a fisherman and proud family man, while Barnard plays Ryan, a rich, handsome younger man who enters Ed's daughter's life.

Jason Watkins and Aneurin Barnard are heading up brand new Channel 5 drama The Catch , which sees the broadcaster once again adapt a novel by TM Logan.

As secrets and lies are exposed, Ed finds his life spiralling out of control. But who really is Ryan?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Catch on Channel 5.

When will The Catch air on Channel 5?

Jason Watkins and Poppy Gilbert in The Catch. Channel 5

A firm air date has yet to be announced for The Catch, but we are expecting it to arrive in the coming weeks on Channel 5, in early 2023.

We will keep this page updated as soon as we have any further information about the release date for The Catch, which will be made up of four hour-long episodes.

What is The Catch about?

Aneurin Barnard and Poppy Gilbert in The Catch. Channel 5

The Catch is based on the novel of the same name by TM Logan, and is is the second of Logan's books that Channel 5 has adapted, after The Holiday was released in March 2022.

The official synopsis for The Catch says that Watkins plays "Ed Collier, a proud husband, father and local fisherman determined to do whatever it takes to keep his family together".

The synopsis continues: "But when rich, handsome younger man Ryan Wilson enters the life of his daughter Abbie Collier and threatens to take her away from him, Ed finds his life spiralling out of control.

"Secrets and lies are exposed with every twist and turn, including from Ed’s own past. As he is faced with the very real possibility of losing everything he’s worked so hard to achieve, can Ed discover the truth about his daughter’s new boyfriend before it’s too late?"

The Catch cast - Jason Watkins and Aneurin Barnard star

Aneurin Barnard as Ryan in The Catch. Channel 5

Leading the cast of The Catch are Jason Watkins (McDonald & Dodds) and Cathy Belton (Red Rock) as Ed and Claire Collier, while Aneurin Barnard (Peaky Blinders, Doctor Who) plays Ryan Wilson and Poppy Gilbert (Sherwood) plays Abbie Collier.

You can find a list of the full cast for The Catch on Channel 5 right here:

Jason Watkins as Ed Collier

Cathy Belton as Claire Collier

Aneurin Barnard as Ryan Wilson

Poppy Gilbert as Abbie Collier

Brenda Fricker as Phyllis Doyle

Ian Pirie as Bob Chapman

Jade Jordan as Katz

Morgan Palmeria as George

Tracy Wiles as DI Nott

Cameron Jack as Craig

Menyee Lai as Pauline

Paul Sparkes as Wayne Pendrick

Jacob Hickey as Josh

Karl Hogan as Baxter

Is there a trailer for The Catch?

There isn't a trailer available for The Catch just yet, but Channel 5 has released a quick look at its new dramas, including The Catch, which you can watch right here.

The Catch is coming to Channel 5 soon.

