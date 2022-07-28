Jason Watkins and Aneurin Barnard lead Channel 5 thriller The Catch

Based on the novel by TM Logan , the story follows fisherman Ed Collier (Watkins), who is highly protective over his family, which includes wife Claire (Philomena's Cathy Belton) and daughter Abbie ( Stay Close star Poppy Gilbert).

Jason Watkins and Aneurin Barnard will lead the cast of Channel 5 thriller The Catch, the broadcaster announced today.

However, when a rich young man by the name of Ryan Wilson (Barnard) starts to take an interest in his daughter, Ed feels her becoming increasingly distant and fears he may lose her for good.

As he scrambles to find out more about Abbie's mysterious new beau, shocking secrets will be revealed – including about his own past – which could tear down everything Ed has worked so hard to build.

Watkins said: "I’ve always loved thrillers on screen and The Catch has all the ingredients to keep audiences hooked. Three-dimensional characters, a family unit under stress, with a tragedy at the heart – all brilliantly framed in the thriller genre.

"I’m always looking for parts I may not have played before and Ed is a person in extremis, trying to do what’s best. Failing and succeeding in equal measure. It’s great to play a character so buffeted by events.”

Barnard added: “I am extremely looking forward to working on The Catch, there is such a wonderful group of talented people making this drama thriller.

"It’s so great to work in a calm environment with people who love story telling as much as I do. The script has a wonderful intensity which will deliver a gripping drama for audiences. The cast has a very close chemistry, which I hope delivers on the screen.”

This series is being scripted by Michael Crompton, who previously adapted another of Logan's novels for Channel 5 earlier this year in The Holiday, which starred Jill Halfpenny.

Robert Quinn will direct the project, which is a joint commission from Channel 5 and streaming service Paramount Plus, having previously worked with Watkins on crime drama McDonald & Dodds.

The supporting cast includes Academy Award winner Brenda Fricker (My Left Foot) as Ed’s mother-in-law Phyllis, Ian Pirie (Halo) as Ed’s business partner Bob Chapman, and Jade Jordan (Redemption) as Abbie’s best friend Katz, while newcomer Morgan Palmeria will portray smitten lifeguard George.

The Catch is currently filming on location with Channel 5 setting a premiere window of this coming winter.

